Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Updates: TT 0-0 BB

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Updates: Tamil Thalaivas will begin their home leg in the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi against Bengaluru Bulls at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Saturday.

The home side are unbeaten in their last three games and will be confident about making a positive start to their home leg. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be looking to turn things around after having fallen short in both their previous games.