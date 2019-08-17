Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Updates: TT 0-0 BB

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Updates: Tamil Thalaivas will begin their home leg in the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi against Bengaluru Bulls at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai on Saturday.
The home side are unbeaten in their last three games and will be confident about making a positive start to their home leg. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be looking to turn things around after having fallen short in both their previous games.
Match 45 | 17 Aug
Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Tamil Thalaivas
Bengaluru Bulls lineup
Bengaluru Bulls Starting Seven: Rohit Kumar (C), Vijay Kumar, Ajay, Pawan Sehrawat, Ankit, Saurabh Nandal and Amit Sheoran
Tamil Thalaivas lineup
Tamil Thalaivas Starting Seven: Ajay Thakur (C), Ajeet, Manjeet Chhillar, Rahul Chaudhari, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar and Shabeer Bappu
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of Pro Kabaddi League! In today's schedule, there are two matches, with the first one being Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls. Following that is Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi at 2030 hours. Stick around!