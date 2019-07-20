Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Score: Titans 10-18 U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Score Streaming Online: Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 is kickstarting with Telugu Titans and U Mumba clash in the opening game at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday. The organisers unveiled the trophy on Friday in the presence of all 12 captains. U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali said he was banking on youngsters in the side for a good show.
Top Scorers of the First Half -
Abhishek Singh - 5
Rajnish - 4
Rohit Baliyan - 2
U Mumba dominate the first half
So at the end of first half, U Mumba are ahead by 17-10. They have shown a brilliant show of the game. What an electrifying start of the season.
Telugu Titans are All Out
After 11 minutes of the play, Telugu Titans are all out by U Mumba. U Mumba inflict the first all-out of the season. Fantastic two-point raid from Abhishek cleans up Telugu Titans 12-6.
Huge blow to Telugu Titans
4' TAKEN OUT! Fazel Atrachali makes a huge statement by pummeling Siddharth Desai to the ground! What a massive tackle from the Iranian!
U Mumba are 8-4
The action starts here
First point of the night for Atrachali! The U Mumba skipper lets go of the chain, wraps his arms around Desai and brings the raider down in a hurry.
Here are the starting 7s
U Mumba Starting 7 - Rohit Baliyan, Surender Singh, Harendra Kumar, Athul MS, Abhishek Singh, Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali
Telugu Titans Starting 7 - Siddharth Desai, Rajnish, Aakash Arsul, C. Arun, Farhad Milghardan, Abozer Mighani and Vishal Bharadwaj
Welcome to Live Commentary
Hello and welcome to the Live Commentary of Pro Kabaddi League Live Blog of the opening two matches. Indian Express will bring all live updates as the action starts at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Stadium.