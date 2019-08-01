Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Score Online: After a disappointing first week, Telugu Titans will look to secure their first win of the season against UP Yoddha. The Titans have suffered four consecutive defeats and are currently placed eleventh on the points table with 2 points. UP, on the other hand, have one out of the three matches they have played so far.

UP Yoddha lost their first two games in PKL 2019 but registered their first win of the season against U Mumba on Wednesday, as they edged the home team 27-23.

The second match of the day will be played between home side U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants.

VS Match 21 | 02 Aug DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai Telugu Titans 18 19 U.P. Yoddha 2nd Half