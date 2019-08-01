Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Score Online: After a disappointing first week, Telugu Titans will look to secure their first win of the season against UP Yoddha. The Titans have suffered four consecutive defeats and are currently placed eleventh on the points table with 2 points. UP, on the other hand, have one out of the three matches they have played so far.
UP Yoddha lost their first two games in PKL 2019 but registered their first win of the season against U Mumba on Wednesday, as they edged the home team 27-23.
The second match of the day will be played between home side U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants.
VS
Match 21 | 02 Aug
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
Telugu Titans
18
19
U.P. Yoddha
2nd Half
Yoddha draw level again
UP Yoddha lodge a series of points to draw the scores level again. First it is Siddharth Desai who cannot pull off a raid and gives away 2 points with a Super Tackle. Then Shrikant Jadhav gets away from the hold of Abozar to get UP another point. 18-all the score with 3 minutes to play! This is going down to the wire.
Titans lead 16-15
Titans lead 16-15 as we head into a Timeout with 7 minutes left on the clock. What a battle of attrition this has been between these two bottom-of-the-table teams! Siddharth Desai lodges his 5th raid point of the night and then the Titans get a tackle point as the yellow sections of the crowd go wild. 18-15 in their favour now.
Review!
This could a decisive passage of play! Umpires award UP Yoddha 2 points but Telegu Titans have gone for the review. If this goes Yoddha's way, this would reduce them to 2 men. But no! The review is successful! Shrikant Jadhav had touched the white line but not gotten anything beyond the line. So it is Titans who get awarded one point. It is the Hyderabad team which thus edges ahead by 1 point at 15-14.
Tentative start to 2nd half
After a cagey first half, the second half gets off to a similarly defensive start. 3 points have been registered in the first 6 minutes of the half. Neither team wants to make a mistake. 13-all the score with 13 minutes left on the clock.
Titanic raids vs Yoddha-ish tackles
Siddharth Desai, with 4 points, the most prolific raider in the first half. In fact, the stats show that while the Titans have got the lion's share of raid points (8), the Yoddhas have claimed most of the tackle points (6). How will the second half pan out?
First half ends at 11-11
Vishal Bharadwaj goes off the mat to gift UP one more point. A series of points for UP to end the first half. They will be pleased with how that half ended. A cagey half later, both teams are level at 11-all.
Titans draw ahead again
Just as UP Yoddha manage to draw level at 7-all, the Titans pull ahead again. A series of tackle points and raid points later, they stretch their lead to 4 points. 11-7 in their favour. Siddharth Desai then falls victim to a Super Tackle as the Yoddhas try to reduce the deficit again.
Yoddhas claw back
Monu Goyat takes a review for a bonus point but is unsuccessful. However, he manages to get a bonus point in his raid. Siddharth Desai is then tackled in the Titans' raid as the Yoddhas claw back. Titans' lead now down to 1. 7-6 in their favour with 8 minutes left in the first half.
Titans building a lead
The Telegu Titans have taken the lead after the first quarter of the first half. UP Yoddha fail to return home with the spoils from a do-or-die raid. Abozar Mohajermighani with a tackle for the ages as the Titans go 7-3 ahead.
First point
Titans with the first point of the day after a sharp raid by Siddharth Desai. Yoddhas strike back immediately with a sharp raid of their own. Monu Goyat the man who gets the points for them. 1-1.
Teams step out
The two teams have stepped out into the spotlight and we are minutes away from live action. Big day for the city of Mumbai as well as we come to the close of the Mumbai city leg today. And what's more, it's the home team which will be in action in the later match tonight.
Battle of laggards
Both the Yoddhas and the Titans find themselves at the bottom of the table, at 10th and 11th spots respectively. One of them will get off the bottom while another's season will go from bad to worse after tonight.
How the benches look
Telugu Titans - Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda, Aakash Dattu Arsul, Krushna Madane, Armaan
UP Yoddha - Surender Gill, Surender Singh, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Narender, Sachin Kumar
Starting sevens
Telugu Titans - Abozar Mohajermighani, Amit Kumar, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Suraj Desai, C. Arun, Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan
U.P. Yoddha - Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Amit, Sumit