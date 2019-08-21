Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: Puneri Paltan will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the first PKL match on Wednesday, while Tamil Thalaivas will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match. Both matches will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Both the matches will see one team of the top half of the points table being pitted against a team from the bottom half. Puneri Paltan are at the bottom of the table in the middle of Week 5, while it is the Jaipur franchise who are at the top. The Paltans face a test to rise from the bottom against the Bulls while the Panthers will be looking to maintain their lead at the top by winning against the Thalaivas.

When are the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches taking place?

The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches will take place on August 21, 2019.

Where are the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches being played?

The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at 7.30 pm and that will be followed by Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches?

The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches?

The live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.