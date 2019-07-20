Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Streaming, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba: When and where to watch

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Score Streaming Online: The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League kicks off July 20, Saturday. The first game is being held between Telugu Titans vs U Mumba at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

After finishing last in their zone last season, Telugu Titans will be hoping to turn things around. Telugu Titans is coached jointly by Gholamreza Mazandarani and Jagadeesh Kumble. After overhauling the squad and an influx of youth, the team is aiming to win their maiden trophy with star raider Siddharth Desai said to be fully fit for the competition. U Mumba will look to repeat their 2015 trophy-winning performance this year after finishing fifth in their zone last season. U Mumba is captained by Fazel Atrachali and coached by Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan. For the upcoming season, they retained their Iranian captain, and Rajaguru Subramanian, Surinder Singh and Arjun Deshwal, and bought Sandeep Narwal for Rs 89 lakh.

When are Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, playing at Pro Kabaddi 2019?

The match between Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will take place on July 20, 2019.

Where will Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

The match between Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2019 take place?

The match between Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2019 begins at 7:30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2019 will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2019?

Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2019 live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here on indianexpress.com.