Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Score: Telugu Titans and U Mumba to lock horns in season openerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/pro-kabaddi-2019-live-score-telugu-titans-vs-u-mumba-live-score-telugu-titans-and-u-mumba-to-lock-horns-in-season-opener-5839369/

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Score: Telugu Titans and U Mumba to lock horns in season opener

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score Streaming, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Score Streaming Online: Both the Titans and U Mumba have clashed 10 times in PKL history, and both the teams have won 4 matches each, while two games have ended in a tie.

pro kabaddi 2019, pro kabaddi league 2019, telugu titans vs u mumba, pkl, pkl 2019, kabaddi, sports news, indian express
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Score: Last season did not go well for both the teams.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Score Streaming Online: So the Pro Kabaddi League season 7 is kickstarting with Telugu Titans and U Mumba clash in the opening game at the Gachibowli Stadium today. The organisers unveiled the trophy on Friday in the presence of all 12 captains. U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali said he was banking on youngsters in the side for a good show.

 

Live Blog

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pro Kabaddi League: Panchkula to be home ground for Haryana Steelers, team buckles up with new coach, captain
2 U Mumba name Fazel Atrachali as skipper; Sandeep Narwal to be vice-captain
3 Puneri Paltan appoint Surjeet Singh as skipper