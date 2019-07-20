Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Live Score: Telugu Titans and U Mumba to lock horns in season opener

In the last season, Telugu Titans had knocked out in the first round itself, while U Mumba had made it to the play-offs. They later faltered in the first eliminator. U Mumba’s star raider, Siddharth Sirish Desai has joined Telugu Titans ahead of PKL season 7. Both the Titans and U Mumba have clashed 10 times in PKL history, and both the teams have won 4 matches each, while two games have ended in a tie. With both the franchises getting a new bunch of players in the auction room, it will be intriguing to see how they line up in their first encounter.