Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Live Score: JAI 0-0 PUN

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Live Score: The Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to continue their impressive run as they face struggling Puneri Paltans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match scheduled for Thursday.
The Pink Panthers have 20 points from 5 matches. They are at fifth spot on the table now, but have games in hand on all the teams above them. As for the Pune franchise, the season could not have got off to a worse start for them. They currently hold the wooden spoon in the points table and will be looking to climb a couple of places with a positive result on Thursday.
All set for the only PKL match of the day in Ahmedabad.
'Test match' for Panthers
Tomorrow, the Pink Panthers play here again. They will be up against the home team in what will be the last match of the Ahmedabad leg. Today, they are up against an easier opposition, considering the Pune team's form and the fact that they will have less support from the crowd.
How the benches look
Pink Panthers: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Deepak Narwal, Pavan T. R., Dong Gyu Kim, Sachin Narwal
Puneri Paltans: Darshan Kadian, Pankaj Mohite, Hadi Tajik, Amit Kumar, Sagar B Krishna
Starting 7s
Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nilesh Salunke, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali, Nitin Rawal, Vishal
Puneri Paltans: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Sushant Sail, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti Ernak