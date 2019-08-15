Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Live Score: JAI 0-0 PUN

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans Live Score: The Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to continue their impressive run as they face struggling Puneri Paltans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match scheduled for Thursday.

The Pink Panthers have 20 points from 5 matches. They are at fifth spot on the table now, but have games in hand on all the teams above them. As for the Pune franchise, the season could not have got off to a worse start for them. They currently hold the wooden spoon in the points table and will be looking to climb a couple of places with a positive result on Thursday.