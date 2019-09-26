Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Live Updates: Pirates look to keep playoff hopes alive

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Match Score, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Updates: Patna Pirates will be hoping to keep their bleak playoff hopes in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 alive by beating Dabang Delhi K.C. at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The three-time champions are still in contention for the playoffs, however, beating Dabang Delhi K.C. is an absolute must for them on Thursday. Getting the better of Dabang Delhi K.C. will be easier said than done though, lest we forget, they have already qualified for the playoffs and have been beaten just twice all season.
Delhi are currently second on the points table, having played two matches less than most others. As for the Patna Pirates, they are 9th on the table and need to stitch together a run of wins imminently.
Match 108 | 26 Sep
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Another twist
Vijay for Delhi! Gets a massive 5-point raid! It's not over till it's over. The gap between the two sides suddenly down to just 1 point. Patna were running away with the match just seconds ago. Now it looks like we are set for a nervy finish.
Final passage of play
There are 5 minutes on the clock as we head into a Timeout. Patna have consolidated their lead. They have finally managed to get their foot in the door on Delhi's charge. There's a 6-point gap between the sides now and now perhaps Patna can breathe a little easy.
Pirates in the lead
The second half is going like a dream for the Pirates. Pardeep Narwal their hero again as he gets three defenders out in a single raid. Super Raid! And Delhi are on the verge of yet another All Out.
Pirates see an opening
Narwal the man for Patna again! He has reduced Delhi to one man. This is big moment in the match. Could Patna inflict an All Out and turn the tide of this match? They've found it difficult in this must-win match. Could this be their opening? And yes, that's the first All out of the match. Patna create a 3-point lead!
Second half
The second half begins and there is a significant piece of action straight up. Narwal is sent into the Delhi court for a raid again but this time he cannot pull it off. Three defenders converge around him and those are 2 important points. Delhi edge ahead.
Half time
The Pirates are ending the first half on the perfect note. Narwal the man again who gets Patna 2 points with a raid. They manage to just get their noses in front of Dabang Delhi. But then Delhi claw back again with a Vijay raid. Absolutely nothing between the two sides. That's the final piece of action from the first half. The half ends with both teams on 13 points.
Do or die
Both teams succeed in do or die raids. There is little to separate these two teams in this first half. The scores are level with the first half coming to a conclusion.
Pardeep Narwal on a roll
Narwal has already got his 4th raid point of the night and that's a milestone. That's his 200th raid point of the season. The Pirates, desperate for a win, are going for it. They cannot let Dabang Delhi out of their sights.
Match begins
Chandran Ranjit and Pardeep Narwal get their teams off the mark and we're off in Jaipur! More or less an event start to this tie.
Playoff equation
Dabang Delhi K.C. have already qualified for the playoffs. Patna Pirates need to win all their remaining matches to stay in the playoff hunt. The stakes will be higher for them. Delhi though have lost only twice this season and they will be a tough nut to crack.
Starting 7s
Patna Pirates - Pardeep Narwal, Jang Kun Lee, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Vikas Jaglan
Dabang Delhi K.C. - Joginder Singh Narwal, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Vishal Mane, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Vijay