Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Score, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Live Updates: Pirates look to keep playoff hopes alive

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live Match Score, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers Live Updates: Patna Pirates will be hoping to keep their bleak playoff hopes in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 alive by beating Dabang Delhi K.C. at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The three-time champions are still in contention for the playoffs, however, beating Dabang Delhi K.C. is an absolute must for them on Thursday. Getting the better of Dabang Delhi K.C. will be easier said than done though, lest we forget, they have already qualified for the playoffs and have been beaten just twice all season.

Delhi are currently second on the points table, having played two matches less than most others. As for the Patna Pirates, they are 9th on the table and need to stitch together a run of wins imminently.