Pro Kabaddi 2018: UP Yoddha Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Match List, Ranking, Time Table

UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Under J Udaya Singh, UP Yoddhas will look to improve their finish after ending in playoffs in their first year at the Pro Kabaddi tournament itself. The Yoddhas ended at the third position in Zone B points table last year. With good players under their radar, the Noida side will hope to go all the way in their second attempt at the tournament. The key player for UP Yoddha is Rishank Devadiga, who was purchased during the auction for 1.11 crore and is set to lead the side. Defender Nitesh Kumar is their only retained player this year.
UP Yoddha Schedule:
Chennai Leg
Date: 07 Oct 2018
Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha
Haryana Leg
Date: 12 Oct 2018
Match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha
Date: 14 Oct 2018
Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha
Pune Leg
Date: 20 Oct 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors
Date: 24 Oct 2018
Match: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha
Patna Leg
Date: 28 Oct 2018
Match: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha
Noida Leg
Date: 02 Nov 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas
Date: 03 Nov 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls
Date: 04 Nov 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors
Date: 06 Nov 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans
Date: 07 Nov 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates
Date: 08 Nov 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls
Mumbai Leg
Date: 13 Nov 2018
Match: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha
Ahmedabad Leg
Date: 16 Nov 2018
Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha
Date: 18 Nov 2018
Match: Gujarat FortuneGiants vs UP Yoddha
Bengaluru Leg
Date: 28 Nov 2018
Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha
Delhi Leg
Date: 06 Dec 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers
Hyderabad Leg
Date: 11 Dec 2018
Match: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha
Jaipur Leg
Date: 15 Dec 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Jaipur
Date: 16 Dec 2018
Match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha
Kolkata Leg
Date: 27 Dec 2018
Match: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha
UP Yoddha Squad:
Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Jeeva Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Nitin Mavi, Vishav Chaudhary, Amit
Raiders: Azad Singh, Sulieman Kabir, Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Prashant Kumar Rai, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Bhanu Pratap Tomar
All-rounders: Sagar B. Krishna, Seong Ryeol Kim, Arkam Shaikh, Narender
