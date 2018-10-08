Pro Kabaddi 2018: UP Yoddha Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Match List, Ranking, Time Table

UP Yoddha Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: All you need to know about the Noida team. (UP Yoddha Twitter)

UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Under J Udaya Singh, UP Yoddhas will look to improve their finish after ending in playoffs in their first year at the Pro Kabaddi tournament itself. The Yoddhas ended at the third position in Zone B points table last year. With good players under their radar, the Noida side will hope to go all the way in their second attempt at the tournament. The key player for UP Yoddha is Rishank Devadiga, who was purchased during the auction for 1.11 crore and is set to lead the side. Defender Nitesh Kumar is their only retained player this year.

UP Yoddha Schedule:

Chennai Leg

Date: 07 Oct 2018

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha

Haryana Leg

Date: 12 Oct 2018

Match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

Date: 14 Oct 2018

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha

Pune Leg

Date: 20 Oct 2018

Match: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

Date: 24 Oct 2018

Match: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha

Patna Leg

Date: 28 Oct 2018

Match: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha

Noida Leg

Date: 02 Nov 2018

Match: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas

Date: 03 Nov 2018

Match: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls

Date: 04 Nov 2018

Match: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

Date: 06 Nov 2018

Match: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

Date: 07 Nov 2018

Match: UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates

Date: 08 Nov 2018

Match: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls

Mumbai Leg

Date: 13 Nov 2018

Match: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha

Ahmedabad Leg

Date: 16 Nov 2018

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha

Date: 18 Nov 2018

Match: Gujarat FortuneGiants vs UP Yoddha

Bengaluru Leg

Date: 28 Nov 2018

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

Delhi Leg

Date: 06 Dec 2018

Match: UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers

Hyderabad Leg

Date: 11 Dec 2018

Match: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha

Jaipur Leg

Date: 15 Dec 2018

Match: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Jaipur

Date: 16 Dec 2018

Match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

Kolkata Leg

Date: 27 Dec 2018

Match: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha Squad:

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Jeeva Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Nitin Mavi, Vishav Chaudhary, Amit

Raiders: Azad Singh, Sulieman Kabir, Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Prashant Kumar Rai, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Bhanu Pratap Tomar

All-rounders: Sagar B. Krishna, Seong Ryeol Kim, Arkam Shaikh, Narender

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd