Monday, October 08, 2018
Pro Kabaddi 2018: UP Yoddha Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Match List, Ranking, Time Table

UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Here is all you need to know about UP Yoddha in Pro Kabaddi 2018.

By: Sports Desk | Published: October 8, 2018 4:44:50 pm

UP Yoddha Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: All you need to know about the Noida team. (UP Yoddha Twitter)

UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Under J Udaya Singh, UP Yoddhas will look to improve their finish after ending in playoffs in their first year at the Pro Kabaddi tournament itself. The Yoddhas ended at the third position in Zone B points table last year. With good players under their radar, the Noida side will hope to go all the way in their second attempt at the tournament. The key player for UP Yoddha is Rishank Devadiga, who was purchased during the auction for 1.11 crore and is set to lead the side. Defender Nitesh Kumar is their only retained player this year.

UP Yoddha Schedule:

Chennai Leg
Date: 07 Oct 2018
Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha

Haryana Leg
Date: 12 Oct 2018
Match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

Date: 14 Oct 2018
Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha

Pune Leg
Date: 20 Oct 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

Date: 24 Oct 2018
Match: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha

Patna Leg
Date: 28 Oct 2018
Match: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha

Noida Leg
Date: 02 Nov 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas

Date: 03 Nov 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls

Date: 04 Nov 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

Date: 06 Nov 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

Date: 07 Nov 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates

Date: 08 Nov 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls

Mumbai Leg
Date: 13 Nov 2018
Match: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha

Ahmedabad Leg
Date: 16 Nov 2018
Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha

Date: 18 Nov 2018
Match: Gujarat FortuneGiants vs UP Yoddha

Bengaluru Leg
Date: 28 Nov 2018
Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

Delhi Leg
Date: 06 Dec 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers

Hyderabad Leg
Date: 11 Dec 2018
Match: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha

Jaipur Leg
Date: 15 Dec 2018
Match: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Jaipur

Date: 16 Dec 2018
Match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

Kolkata Leg
Date: 27 Dec 2018
Match: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha Squad:

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Jeeva Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Nitin Mavi, Vishav Chaudhary, Amit

Raiders: Azad Singh, Sulieman Kabir, Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Prashant Kumar Rai, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Bhanu Pratap Tomar

All-rounders: Sagar B. Krishna, Seong Ryeol Kim, Arkam Shaikh, Narender

