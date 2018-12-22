Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming: Bengal 35-17 Patna

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming: Bengal 35-17 Patnahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/pro-kabaddi-2018-u-mumba-vs-up-yoddha-bengal-warriors-vs-patna-pirates-live-score-streaming-5505438/
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live Score Streaming, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates have faced each other once before in the season.
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live Score Streaming, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: Bengal Warriors host Patna Pirates in the second game of the day. Patna Pirates are a point ahead of Bengal Warriors and will look for a win to inch closer to qualifying for the playoffs.
With nine wins and six defeats in 19 matches, Bengal Warriors currently sit at the third place in the points table with 53 points in their account. Who will win tonight’s encounter? Catch live score and updates here.
ALL OUT!
Patna Pirates are ALL OUT. Bengal take their lead further ahead. Bengal 33-17 Patna
Super Tackle!
Fantastic super tackle by Vijin Thangadurai. He does not let Pardeep Narwal pass at the right corner. Good work.
22'
The second half begins and the Bengal have the upper hand with a lead of 20-12. Meanwhile, Pardeep Narwal scores an easy touch point.
Bengal 15-8 Patna
Maninder Singh goes for a do or die raid but can't do the job and with that Bengal stretch their lead to 15-8. Patna cannot let this game slip away so soon. They need to change the momentum.
Match starts
Patna have won the toss and they choose their court. And right at the start, Maninder Singh secures a bonus point.
Next Match: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates
Bengal Warriors battle Patna Pirates in the second encounter of the day. Stay tuned for all the updates
UP Yoddha win
Full Time and it is UP Yoddha who win to remain in the race for the playoffs! U Mumba 32 - 34 UP Yoddha
Time out
Scores level
Half time!
Prashant Rai picks up two points for UP Yoddha and the halftime whistle blows. Not the position that Mumba were hoping to be in but at the break scores are - UP Yoddha 18-15 U Mumba
ALL OUT!
In the 13th minute of the match, U Mumba are ALL OUT! Shrikant Jadhav is unable to get out of the way. What a start to the match! UP 11-8 MUM
UP Yoddha off the mark
UP Yoddha get off the mark with Shrikant Jadhav's toe touch. This one promises to be a close contest. UP 5-6 MUM
UP Yoddha Starting 7
U Mumba Starting 7
Fazel Atrachali (c), Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Abolfazl Maghsoudlou, Rohit Rana, Surender Singh, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog on U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in the Kolkata leg. The two teams, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, have faced each other once before in the season, in Match 61, where U Mumba came out on top with a 41-24 win. Who, will win tonight’s encounter? Stay tuned for live updates