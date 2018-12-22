Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming: Bengal 35-17 Patna

Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live Score Streaming, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online:  Bengal Warriors host Patna Pirates in the second game of the day. Patna Pirates are a point ahead of Bengal Warriors and will look for a win to inch closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

With nine wins and six defeats in 19 matches, Bengal Warriors currently sit at the third place in the points table with 53 points in their account.  Who will win tonight’s encounter? Catch live score and updates here.

FT

Match 124 | 22 Dec

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

U Mumba

U Mumba

32
34
U Mumba

U.P. Yoddha

U.P. Yoddha Won The Match

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Catch live score and updates

ALL OUT!

Patna Pirates are ALL OUT. Bengal take their lead further ahead. Bengal 33-17 Patna

Super Tackle!

Fantastic super tackle by Vijin Thangadurai. He does not let Pardeep Narwal pass at the right corner.  Good work. 

22'

The second half begins and the Bengal have the upper hand with a lead of 20-12. Meanwhile, Pardeep Narwal scores an easy touch point.

Bengal 15-8 Patna

Maninder Singh goes for a do or die raid but can't do the job and with that Bengal stretch their lead to 15-8. Patna cannot let this game slip away so soon. They need to change the momentum.

Match starts

Patna have won the toss and they choose their court. And right at the start, Maninder Singh secures a bonus point. 

Next Match: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

Bengal Warriors battle Patna Pirates in the second encounter of the day. Stay tuned for all the updates

UP Yoddha win

Full Time and it is UP Yoddha who win to remain in the race for the playoffs! U Mumba 32 - 34 UP Yoddha

Time out

 
Rishank Devadiga manages to get past the midline after the late block attempt by Fazel Atrachali from the left corner. Meanwhile, an official timeout. 9 mins to go

Scores level

Scores level as U Mumba inflict an all out on UP Yoddha.  Rohit Rana puts in a strong block on Prashant Rai as Fazel Atrachali came in with the support. UP 20-20 MUM

Half time!

Prashant Rai picks up two points for UP Yoddha and the halftime whistle blows. Not the position that Mumba were hoping to be in but at the break scores are - UP Yoddha 18-15 U Mumba

ALL OUT!

In the 13th minute of the match, U Mumba are ALL OUT! Shrikant Jadhav is unable to get out of the way. What a start to the match! UP 11-8 MUM

UP Yoddha off the mark

UP Yoddha get off the mark with Shrikant Jadhav's toe touch. This one promises to be a close contest. UP 5-6 MUM 

UP Yoddha Starting 7

 
 
 Rishank Devadiga (c), Prashant Kumar Rai, Shrikant Jadhav, Sachin Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Narender, Nitesh Kumar  

U Mumba Starting 7

Fazel Atrachali (c), Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Abolfazl Maghsoudlou, Rohit Rana, Surender Singh, Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog on U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in the Kolkata leg.  The two teams, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, have faced each other once before in the season, in Match 61, where U Mumba came out on top with a 41-24 win. Who, will win tonight’s encounter? Stay tuned for live updates

SQUADS- 

U Mumba

Defenders: Surender Singh, Anil, Fazel Atrachali, Hadi Tajik, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Rajaguru Subramanian, Rohit Rana, Adinath Sakharam Gavali

Raiders: Gaurav Kumar, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Vinod Kumar, Darshan Kadian, R. Sriram, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Balyan

All-rounders: E. Subash, Shiv Om, Mohit Balyan

UP Yoddha

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Jeeva Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Nitin Mavi, Vishav Chaudhary, Amit

Raiders: Azad Singh, Sulieman Kabir, Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Prashant Kumar Rai, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Bhanu Pratap Tomar

All-rounders: Sagar B. Krishna, Seong Ryeol Kim, Arkam Shaikh, Narender

 

