Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming: Bengal 35-17 Patna

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live Score Streaming, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: Bengal Warriors host Patna Pirates in the second game of the day. Patna Pirates are a point ahead of Bengal Warriors and will look for a win to inch closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

With nine wins and six defeats in 19 matches, Bengal Warriors currently sit at the third place in the points table with 53 points in their account. Who will win tonight’s encounter? Catch live score and updates here.

FT Match 124 | 22 Dec Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata U Mumba 32 34 U.P. Yoddha U.P. Yoddha Won The Match