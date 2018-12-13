Pro Kabaddi 2018, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates highlights: Telugu Titans secure 41-36 win against Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates highlights: Telugu Titans defeated Patna Pirates for the third time in the ongoing edition of Pro Kabaddi League as they secured a 41-36 win at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Thursday. Star raider Rahul Chaudhari was the star performer for Telugu Titans as he picked maximum points for his team.

On the other hand, another star player Pradeep Narwal didn’t have the greatest of night as his performance was very poor in the first half. Narwal recovered in the final half as he completed the Super 10 after executing back to back successful raids. Despite losing, Pirates are still in the second spot of the points table with 52 points.