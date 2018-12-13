Pro Kabaddi 2018, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates highlights: Telugu Titans secure 41-36 win against Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates highlights: Telugu Titans defeated Patna Pirates for the third time in the ongoing edition of Pro Kabaddi League as they secured a 41-36 win at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Thursday. Star raider Rahul Chaudhari was the star performer for Telugu Titans as he picked maximum points for his team.
On the other hand, another star player Pradeep Narwal didn’t have the greatest of night as his performance was very poor in the first half. Narwal recovered in the final half as he completed the Super 10 after executing back to back successful raids. Despite losing, Pirates are still in the second spot of the points table with 52 points.
MATCH ENDS
Telugu Titans beat Patna Pirates for the third time in the ongoing edition of Pro Kabaddi League. The final scoreline reads Telugu Titans 41- 36 Patna Pirates.
TITANS 38-29 PATNA
Manjeet finds himself trapped as he pushes too deep into the opponent's half. After the initial grip by Farhad Milaghardan, all the Titans player surround the raider leaving him with no escape route.
Pardeep Narwal completes SUPER 10
Pardeep Narwal completes SUPER 10 as he escapes an ankle hold Mohsen Maghsoudlou before crossing the midline.
TITANS 29-19 PATNA
Pardeep Narwal survives an ankle hold as he hops past the midline earning one point for Patna Pirates. With a little over than 15 minutes to go in the final half, Titans are leading by 10 points.
HALF TIME
A strong 1st Half display by Telugu Titans as they go into the break with an 11-point lead. Can Patna Pirates bounce back?
Manjeet earns 2 crucial points for Patna
Manjeet displays immense power as the raider who was already down on the mat managed to touch two players before crossing the midline. Two crucial points for Patna Pirates.
TITANS 20-11 PATNA
Vijay Malik fails to earn a point in the do-or-die raid as the raider falls in the centre of the mat after a strong thigh hold by Farhad Milaghardan. However, Titans have extended their lead by 11 points.
TITANS 16: 11 PATNA
Rahul Chaudhari survives do or die raid as he gets a mild touch on Vikas Kale. With 10 minutes already in the 1st Half, Titans are leading with 5 points.
MATCH BEGINS
The match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates is underway with Rahul Chaudhari starting the proceedings. The raider opens the scoring for Titans as he touches Jawahar Dagar standing on the right before crossing the mid-line.
LINEUPS
Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj, Abozar Mighani, Farhad Milaghardan, Anil Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke
Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal, Manjeet, Tushar Patil, Jaideep, Vikas Kale, Tae Deok Eom, Jawahar Dagar
