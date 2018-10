Pro Kabaddi 2018: Telugu Titans Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Match List, Ranking, Time Table

Telugu Titans Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: Titans have a revitalised defence this season. (Pro Kabaddi)

Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Telugu Titans have experienced everything but winning the title. Last season, though, was their lowest ebb. The season started in Hyderabad, which was their home leg and the Titans perished. They lost all their home matches and never really recovered after that. Their defence was a big weakness that teams repeatedly exploited. This time, though, they have a big addition in that department in the form of Abozar Mighani. Mighani, alongwith Fazel Atrachali were largely responsible for Gujarat Fortunegiants’ run to the final last season and Iran’s victory over India in the 2018 Asian Games final.

Chennai Leg

October 9, Tuesday

Chennai vs Hyderabad

Sonipat Leg

October 14 Sunday

Hyderabad vs UP

October 15, Monday

Rest Day

October 16 Tuesday

Kolkata vs Hyderabad

Pune Leg

October 19 Friday

Patna vs Hyderabad

October 23 Tuesday

Mumbai vs Hyderabad

Patna

October 30 Tuesday

Patna vs Hyderabad

UP leg

November 6 Tuesday

UP vs Hyderabad

Mumbai Leg

November 9 Friday

Kolkata vs Hyderabad

November 13 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Pune vs Hyderabad

Ahmedabad Leg

November 20 Tuesday

Chennai vs Hyderabad

Bangalore Leg

November 27 Tuesday

Bangalore vs Hyderabad

Delhi Leg

December 4 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Delhi vs Hyderabad

December 5 Wednesday

Hyderabad Leg

December 7 Friday

Hyderabad vs Gujarat

December 8 Saturday

Hyderabad vs Jaipur

December 9 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)

Match 2: Hyderabad vs Haryana

December 11 Tuesday

Match 2: Hyderabad vs UP

December 12 Wednesday

Match 1: Haryana vs Gujarat

Match 2: Hyderabad vs Bangalore

December 13 Thursday

Match 1: Hyderabad vs Patna

Jaipur Leg*

December 18 Tuesday

Bangalore vs Hyderabad

Kolkata Leg

December 25 Tuesday

Kolkata vs Hyderabad

