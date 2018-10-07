Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming: Tamil Thalaivas look for big win at home

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: The 2018 season of Pro Kabaddi kickstarts with Tamil Thalaivas taking on defending champions Patna Pirates in the opener at Jawaharlal Nehru indooor stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Led by captain Ajay Thakur, Tamil Thalaivas will look to change their poor form. The Thalaivas finished bottom of the Zone B table with just six wins in 22 matches. Patna were dependent on Pardeep Narwal for much of the tournament but such was his prowess that even that was enough for the them to go ahead and win it for a third consecutive time. Catch live score and updates of the Pro Kabaddi 2018 opener between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates and later U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan.
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: The stage is set for Season VI of the Pro Kabaddi League with Tamil Thalaivas taking on defending champion Patna Pirates in the opener at the Nehru indooor stadium here Sunday. In the other match on the opening day, Puneri Paltan clashes with U Mumba. The popular 12-team league will move to Sonepat after the first leg here. At an event to unveil the trophy Friday, captains of all the teams sounded confident about doing well. Patna Pirates, winner of the last three editions starts as the favourites, while Gujarat Fortunegiants, Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Panthers will be among the sides aiming to dethrone the champion.
The fact that India's undisputed reign was questioned in the 2014 Asian Games and ended in the 2018 version, shows that the sport of kabaddi has is growing healthier. After that, the fact that there are multiple countries vying for the biggest titles on an equal footing is the sign that a sport is seeing good days. Over the years, Iranian and South Korean players have grown in popularity in the Pro Kabaddi and it is these two countries that put the biggest questions forth for India to answer - they did so against the latter, but not against the former. But now, those country allegiances will be forgotten as the sport's premier league competition gets underway for a sixth season. So start practicing your thigh slaps.