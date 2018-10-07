Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming: Tamil Thalaivas look for big win at home

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: Tamil Thalaivas will be hoping to improve on their dismal performance last season.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: The stage is set for Season VI of the Pro Kabaddi League with Tamil Thalaivas taking on defending champion Patna Pirates in the opener at the Nehru indooor stadium here Sunday. In the other match on the opening day, Puneri Paltan clashes with U Mumba. The popular 12-team league will move to Sonepat after the first leg here. At an event to unveil the trophy Friday, captains of all the teams sounded confident about doing well. Patna Pirates, winner of the last three editions starts as the favourites, while Gujarat Fortunegiants, Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Panthers will be among the sides aiming to dethrone the champion.