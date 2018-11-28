Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans highlights: Bengaluru secure 34-26 win over Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans highlights: Clashing in the ongoing edition of Pro Kabaddi League for the first time, Bengaluru Bulls secured a 34-26 win over Telugu Titans. Titans were initially leading at the start of the second half but fine defending and succesful raids by Bengaluru players changed the scenario of the game.

In the first clash of the day, Puneri Paltan defeated Haryana Steelers 35-33. This was Pune’s second win over Haryana as the last time the two teams clashed, Nitin Tomar and Rajesh Mondal helped Pune thrash Haryana 45-27.

FT Match 86 | 28 Nov Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune Bengaluru Bulls 34 26 Telugu Titans Bengaluru Bulls Won The Match