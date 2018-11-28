Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans highlights: Bengaluru secure 34-26 win over Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans highlights: Bengaluru Bulls secured a 34-26 win over Telugu Titans.
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans highlights: Clashing in the ongoing edition of Pro Kabaddi League for the first time, Bengaluru Bulls secured a 34-26 win over Telugu Titans. Titans were initially leading at the start of the second half but fine defending and succesful raids by Bengaluru players changed the scenario of the game.
In the first clash of the day, Puneri Paltan defeated Haryana Steelers 35-33. This was Pune’s second win over Haryana as the last time the two teams clashed, Nitin Tomar and Rajesh Mondal helped Pune thrash Haryana 45-27.
FT
Match 86 | 28 Nov
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
Bengaluru Bulls
34
26
Telugu Titans
Bengaluru Bulls Won The Match
Live Blog
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans highlights:
Bengaluru Bulls beat Telugu Titans
The match is over as Bengaluru Bulls secure 34-26 win over Telugu Titans. With this win, Bengaluru Bulls remain at the top of the points table in Zone B.
TITANS 25-25 BULLS
1 point for Telugu Titans as excellent defending by Vishal Bharadwaj pushes Pawan Sehrawat down on the mat.
TITANS 24-23 BULLS
With Bengaluru trailing by 1-point, Rohit Kumar arrives in the middle but the raider goes back to his court without touching a single player.
TITANS 20-20 BULLS
With less than 10 minutes remaining, Bengaluru Bulls reduce the deficit to level the score at 20-point each.
TITANS 17-14 BULLS
The second half is underway as Titans resume the action by expanding their lead. Rakshith earns a point for Titans as he touches Amit Sheoran before crossing the midline.
TITANS 15-11 BULLS
Telugu Titans go into the break with 4-point lead. Pawan Sehrawat was the last raider in the first half as he successfully escapes an ankle hold by Abozar Mighani.
TITANS 9-9 BULLS
With less than 5 minutes remaining in the first half, the scores are level at 9-9.
TITANS 3-3 BULLS
The second clash of the night is underway as both the teams are levelled at 3-points each. Rohit Kumar started the proceedings with a successful raid.
After earning 25 points in the 2nd HALF, Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers 35-33 in a thrilling encounter. Haryana went into the break with a 15-point lead.
PUN 32-31 HAR
WHAT A TURNAROUND! Puneri Paltan started the half trailing by 15 points and now with less than 2 minutes remaining they are leading. The crowd are loving the performance by the home team in the second half.
PUN 21-27 HAR
Sandeep Narwal completes a SUPER RAID as he drags Kuldeep Singh and other three players before touching the midline. A superb recovery by Pune as they are closing the gap.
PUN 10-24 HAR
The second half is underway as Haryana look forward to continue their domination in the match. Pune, on the other hand, are trying to find their lost rhythm as they score the first points in this half.
PUN 8-23 HAR
The hooter blows as Haryana go into the break with a lead of 15 points. Can Pune make a comeback in the 2nd half?
PUN 8-20 HAR
Haryana have expanded their lead to 12 points. 3 minutes remain in the first half.
PUN 6-14 HAR
With 8 minutes remianing in the first half, Haryana are leading by 8 points.
PUN 2-0 HAR
The match is underway and Pune start the proceeding by securing two points.
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. The last time the two teams clashed, Nitin Tomar and Rajesh Mondal helped Pune thrash Haryana 45-27.
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans highlights: In the first clash of Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday, Puneri Paltan defeated Haryana Steelers 35-33. This was Pune's second win over Haryana as the last time the two teams clashed, Nitin Tomar and Rajesh Mondal helped Pune thrash Haryana 45-27.
LINE UP!
Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (C), Pawan Sehrawat, Kashiling Adake, Mahender Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Raju Lal Choudary, Amit Sheoran
Telugu Titans: Vishal Bharadwaj (C), Rahul Chaudhari, C Manoj Kumar, Rakshith, Farhad Milagardhan, Rajnish, Abozar Mighani
