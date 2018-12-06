Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers highlights: UP Yoddha edge out Haryana Steelers 30-29https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/pro-kabaddi-2018-live-streaming-up-yoddha-vs-haryana-steelers-dabang-delhi-tamil-thalaivas-live-score-5481816/
Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers highlights: UP Yoddha edge out Haryana Steelers 30-29
Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers highlights: UP Yoddha produced a superb allround display to eke out a thrilling 30-29 win over Haryana Steelers.
Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers highlights: UP Yoddha produced a superb allround display to eke out a thrilling 30-29 win over Haryana Steelers in an encounter of the Inter Zone Challenge Week at the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 in Delhi on Thursday. Shrikant Jadhav and Prahsant Rai scored 8 points each to lead Yoddha to victory.
Monu Goyat scored 11 points, while Vikash Khandola contributed with 7 points but it wasn’t enough as Haryana Steelers failed to qualify for the playoffs. In the seond match of the night, Dabang Delhi secured a 37-33 win against Tamil Thalaivas.
Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers highlights:
MATCH ENDS
Dabang Delhi secure 37-33 win against Tamil Thalaivas in the final match of the Delhi leg. This was Delhi's 5th win on home mat.
DEL 35-30 TAMIL
Tamil Thalivas are getting back in the contest as they reduce the deficit by 4 points. Meanwhile, Ajay Thakur completes another raid helping his team earn a vital point.
Dabang Delhi's raider Naveen Kumar returns to the dugout after successfully completing a raid, citing some issues. Later, he fell down from on the ground while trying to sit in a chair. The medical teams rush in to take a look.
Dabang Delhi lead by 10 points
Dabang Delhi continue their dominance in the second half as they extend their lead by 10 points. With 11 minutes remaining in the half, can Thalaivas bounce back?
DEL 16-10 TAMIL
Ajay Thakur with a successful raid as he touches Ravinder Pahal before crossing the midline.
** If Delhi emerge victorious tonight, then Haryana Steelers will be out off the play-off race.
Delhi dominates
Five minutes into the first half and the home side are leading by four points. Tamil Thalaivas are struggling to earn points and are also down to two men.
Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas
Dabang Delhi take on Tamil Thalaivas in the final action from the Delhi leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018.
LINEUPS:
Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, Rajesh Narwal, Vishal Mane
Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chillar, Sukesh Hegde, Athul MS, P Subramanian, D Pradap, Amit Hooda
UP Yoddha beat Haryana Steelers
From 12-15 down, UP Yoddha bounce back to secure a 30-29 victory over Haryana Steelers. With this defeat, Haryana Steelers are almost out from the play-off race.
HAR 26-29 UP
Another brilliant raid by Shrikant Jadhav as he goes past the midline after dodging an ankle grab. UP Yoddha are leading by 3 points.
SCORES LEVEL
With less than 10 minutes remaining in the final half, both the teams are levelled at 24 points. UP have 4 players on the mat, while Haryana have 6.
Prashant Kumar Rai earns 2 points
UP Yoddha start the second half with a bang as Prashant Kumar Rai drags two Haryana Steeler defenders before touching the midline. Two points for UP.
HT: HAR 15-12 UP
Vikas Kandola earns a bonus point on the buzzer raid, as Haryana Steelers go into the break with a 3-point lead.
HAR 14-10 UP
Haryana Steelers players push Shrikant Jadhav on the mat as he fails to make an impact in the do-or-die raid. Haryana are leading by 4 points.
Do or Die raid
Prashant Kumar Rai survives Do or Die raid as he manages to pick an important touch point. With 6 minutes remaining in the first half, Haryana have extended their lead to 4 points.
HAR 7-5 UP
Shrikant Jadhav earns three points for UP Yoddha as he manages to touch two players before crossing the midline. With 12 minutes remaining in the first half, UP are trailing by 2 points.
LINE UPS
HARYANA STEELERS: Monu Goyat (C), VIkas Kandola, Naveen, Mayur Shivtarkar, Sachin Shingade, Kuldeep Singh, Sunil
UP YODDHA: Rishank Devadiga (C), Prashant Kumar Rai, Shrikant Jadhav, Jeeva Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Narender
The second match of the day will be played between Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas.