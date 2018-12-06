Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers highlights: UP Yoddha edge out Haryana Steelers 30-29

Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers highlights: UP Yoddha produced a superb allround display to eke out a thrilling 30-29 win over Haryana Steelers in an encounter of the Inter Zone Challenge Week at the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 in Delhi on Thursday. Shrikant Jadhav and Prahsant Rai scored 8 points each to lead Yoddha to victory.

Monu Goyat scored 11 points, while Vikash Khandola contributed with 7 points but it wasn’t enough as Haryana Steelers failed to qualify for the playoffs. In the seond match of the night, Dabang Delhi secured a 37-33 win against Tamil Thalaivas.