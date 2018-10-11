Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming: UP battle Patna

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: UP battle Patna. Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: UP battle Patna.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: In the first double header of Chennai leg, UP Yoddha will get ready to take on Patna Pirates. The Patna Pirates will return after suffering a huge defeat of 42-26 in their opening game at the hands of Tamil Thalaivas. The Pirates will return after a span of three days in hopes of registering their first season of the tournament this year. The defendgn champions, led by top raider of the last seasn, Pardeep Narwal, will face off against UP Yoddha, who will be eyeing their second win. Yoddha defeated Tamil Thalaivas in a close-fought contest 37-32 in their opening game and they will hope to repeat the result against Patna.