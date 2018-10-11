Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming: UP battle Patna

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: In the first double header of Chennai leg, UP Yoddha will get ready to take on Patna Pirates. The Patna Pirates will return after suffering a huge defeat of 42-26 in their opening game at the hands of Tamil Thalaivas. The Pirates will return after a span of three days in hopes of registering their first season of the tournament this year. The defendgn champions, led by top raider of the last seasn, Pardeep Narwal, will face off against UP Yoddha, who will be eyeing their second win. Yoddha defeated Tamil Thalaivas in a close-fought contest 37-32 in their opening game and they will hope to repeat the result against Patna.
Squads:
UP Yoddha: Rishank Devadiga, Azad Singh , Bhanu Pratap Tomar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Rohit Kumar Choudary, Shrikant Jadhav, Sulieman Kabir, Nitin Mavi, Nitesh Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Amit, Vishav Chaudhary, Pankaj, Sachin Kumar, Arkam Shaikh, Narender, Sagar B Krishna, Seong Ryeal Kim
Patna Pirates: Jaideep, Manish, Vikas Kale, Ravinder Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Deepak Narwal, Surender Singh, Tushar Patil, Vikas Jaglan, Manjeet, Kuldeep Singh, Hyunil Park, Taedeok Eom, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Vijay, Jawahar Dagar
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the two interesting encounters of the day. Both the encounters are of group B. UP Yoddha will take on Patna Pirates in the first match of the day. It will be followed by Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors. Both the matches are taking place in at Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.