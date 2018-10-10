Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live score, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live score streaming: Mumbai hope for 1st win

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score Streaming Online: U Mumba will be seeing a familiar face on the opposite end when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Anup Kumar has led them to a title and two runners-up positions but this season, he finds himself donning the pink jersey. Matches between these two sides have quite often been heated affairs. An example of that was last season when Anup fumed over the referee’s decisions during that match. The second match of the day is between hosts Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls. Catch live score and updates of the Pro Kabaddi matches between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls here.
Live Blog
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score Streaming Online:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score Streaming Online: They won season one but since then have met with little success. Now they have got a big name at the helm in the form of Anup Kumar. Under the leadership of Anup Kumar, the Pink Panthers will go in with renewed vigour. Their most expensive buy is Deepak Hooda for a whopping sum of Rs 1.15 crore. Defenders Bajirao Hodge and Mohit Chillar provide the additional experience which will help the Panthers go all the way.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
In their previous match, U Mumba showed off their newly acquired defensive props. Fazel Attrachali and Dharmaraj Cheralathan were the chief sources of their points as they remained in the lead for much of the match. A late surge by Puneri Paltan denied them a victory. They will be up against the likes of Anup and Bajirao Hodage today and their raiders will have to find a way to snatch points out of a defence that will be led by Mohit Chillar and Deepak Niwas Hooda.
So here are the starters for both sides
Anup Kumar has been synonymous with the sport of kabaddi and U Mumba since the first season of Pro Kabaddi. This also means that he has been one of the foremost individuals involved in the team's heated matches against Jaipur Pink Panthers. It will hence be pretty interesting to see him wearing the pink jersey. U Mumba started off with a thriller of a 32-32 tie against fellow Maharashtra team Puneri Paltan. It was a match that was decided in the last second. They would hope now that this particular match doesn't turn out to be as close an affair.