Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Highlights: Both matches end in tie

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Highlights: UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas played out a thrilling 25-25 tie in a tense encounter of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here Saturday. Prashanth Kumar Rai’s successful raid in the last minute clinched the tie for UP Yoddha.

Rai was also the top scorer as he picked up 12 raid points.

Tamil Thalaivas would be disappointed in the end as they had the chance to win the match. Ajay Thakur top scored for Thalaivas with 6 points whereas Amit Hooda got a high five.



FT Match 114 | 15 Dec Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula Jaipur Pink Panthers 35 35 U Mumba