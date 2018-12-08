Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: U Mumba, Telugu Titans record comfortable wins

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 highlights, U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: U Mumba and Telugu Titans recorded comfortable wins on Saturday. U Mumba were looking to retake the Zone A top spot after Gujarat Fortunegiants overtook them on Friday.

The Titans, on the other hand were looking to get their home leg on track after losing the first to U Mumba. While Bengal Warriors were dominated by Mumbai for most of the match, Jaipur had managed to keep up with their opponents for much of the first half before falling behind.

FT Match 103 | 08 Dec Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag Telugu Titans 36 26 Jaipur Pink Panthers Telugu Titans Won The Match