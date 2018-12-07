Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Patna Pirates thrash Puneri Paltan 53-36, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Telugu Titans 29-27
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Fortunegiants Highlights: Patna Pirates went berzerk once again and blew Puneri Paltan out of the park, Gujarat Fortunegiants pipped Telugu Titans.
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Fortunegiants Highlights: Patna Pirates are just a few wins away from securing a playoff spot. They endured a slow start to the season but have since then picked themselves together. They have shown the kind of form that won them three consecutive titles in the last three seasons. Puneri Paltan are trying to make up for a bad patch of form they hit in the middle of the season after a good start.
In the first match of the day Gujarat Fortuneigants beat Telugu Titals 29-27 in their first home match of the season. Gujarat are already through to the playoffs in Zone A. Catch live score and updates of the Pro Kabaddi match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants here.
Match 100 | 07 Dec
Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
Telugu Titans
27
29
Gujarat Fortunegiants
Gujarat Fortunegiants Won The Match
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Fortunegiants Highlights:
Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan 53-36
Pardeep Narwal ends the match with a whopping 27 points. This was a mismatch if there ever was one. Puneri Paltan were blown out of the mat and there really is no stopping Patna Pirates when they are playing like this.
Patna 50-30 Pune
Pardeep Narwal has reached 25 points now. Pune have been completely wiped out. Three minutes left but there is now way they can get back in this match now.
Patna 32-19 Pune
More of the same an all out and Patna increase their lead to a healthy 10 points. Pune gasping for breath.
Patna 21-15 Pune
As stated before, Pune don't look like they have it in them to make a comeback in this half at least. They need to regroup at half time.
Patna 13-8 Puneri Paltan
Patna off to a flier and although the gap seems small, Pune are not showing any signs of being able to make a comeback here. This has been a sensational show from them.
Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan
Patna are a couple of wins away from all but securing a playoff spot for themselves. Puneri Paltan themselves are one of the stronger sides this season and so, beating them won't be an easy task but the Pirates have increasingly started to duplicate the form they were in last season.
Gujarat Fortunegiants win
Thats It! All over! Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Telugu Titans by a margin of 29-27 With this win Gujarat have moved to the top of the table in group A.
Titans 24-23 Gujarat
The comeback is complete. Gujarat all out once again and that means Titans finally take the lead in this match. Seven minutes left.
Titans 18-21 Gujarat
Gujarat have maintained their lead, albeit it has come down to three points. They have 10 very long minutes to play and Titans will know there is everything to play for at this point.
Titans were all out in the end but they are not too far behind Gujarat. There is an entire half left. It has been a see-saw affair thus far and we can expect more of the same in the second half.
Telugu 9-12 Gujarat
Rahul Chaudhari had managed to a raid which led to an all out for Gujarat. Titans led 9-6 after that but since then, Gujarat have fought back, so much that Titans are on the verge of an all out now.
Titans 4-3 Gujarat
Neck and neck in the early exchanges. Gujarat had taken a 3-2 lead before Titans got two consecutive points to go ahead,
Teams
Hello and welcome!
By the end of their home leg last season, Telugu Titans were ragged. Their defence was in tatters and their attack, which was too dependent on Rahul Chaudhari was in shambles. It didn't help them that their home leg was the opening week and they carried forward that form. This season, they are a different team. If they have good results in this home leg, they can actually go ahead and reach the playoffs or even top their Zone table.
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Fortunegiants Highlights: Telugu Titans start off their home leg with a match against Gujarat Fortunegiants. This match is happening in Hyderabad but the rest of their home matches will be played at Visakhapatnam this year. Titans had crumbled last season at home but they have been a very different side this year. They may be bottom of the table in Zone B but that is only because they have played four matches lesser than most teams.
Their fate this season hence hinges on their results in the next one week. Gujarat are already through to the playoffs in Zone A. Catch live score and updates of the Pro Kabaddi match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants here.
Teams
