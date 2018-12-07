Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Patna Pirates thrash Puneri Paltan 53-36, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Telugu Titans 29-27

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Gujarat Fortunegiants Highlights: Patna Pirates are just a few wins away from securing a playoff spot. They endured a slow start to the season but have since then picked themselves together. They have shown the kind of form that won them three consecutive titles in the last three seasons. Puneri Paltan are trying to make up for a bad patch of form they hit in the middle of the season after a good start.

In the first match of the day Gujarat Fortuneigants beat Telugu Titals 29-27 in their first home match of the season. Gujarat are already through to the playoffs in Zone A. Catch live score and updates of the Pro Kabaddi match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants here.

FT Match 100 | 07 Dec Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag Telugu Titans 27 29 Gujarat Fortunegiants Gujarat Fortunegiants Won The Match