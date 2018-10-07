Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Score Streaming Online: Tami Thalaivas are all set to kickstart their campaign with match against Patna Pirates. (Source: Tamil Thalaivas Twitter)

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live Score Streaming, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Live Score Streaming Online: The new season of Pro Kabaddi is all set to begin with defending champions Patna Pirates taking on hosts Tamil Thalaivas at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, which will host the first leg of the league before it moves to Sonepat. Winner of the last three editions, Patna will start as favourites despite not starting at home. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, will be looking to change their misfortune after a poor show in the fifth edition of PKL. In the other match on the opening day, Puneri Paltan clash with U Mumba. Here is how you can follow the two opening matches of the new season:

When will Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba take place?

Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba will take place on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

Where is Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba taking place?

The Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

What time does Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba begin?

The Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates begins at 08.00 PM while Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba will start at 09.00 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba LIVE?

The Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

How do I live stream Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Live?

The Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba will be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also track Live streaming and updates on Indianexpress.com.

