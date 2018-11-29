Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan 35-20

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Gujarat Fortunegiants showed why they are the team to beat as they registered a comfortable 35-20 win over Puneri Paltan in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 here Thursday. Sachin (7 points) and Prapanjan (5 points) combined to scored 12 raid points while Gujarat’s defence scored 14 tackle points and contained Pune’s raiders.
Puneri Paltan’s raiders had a quiet match and that was the biggest reason of their downfall. Sandeep Narwal got a high five for Puneri Paltan. Gujarat Fortunegiants were top of the table in Zone A with 63 points from 15 matches while Puneri Paltan were third with 47 points from 18 matches.
Match 88 | 29 Nov
Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
Bengaluru 37-44 Bengal
Bengal maintain their lead and come out as winners. This result was looking impossible for most of the first half of this match but a spirited performance in the second half gives them the win.
Bengaluru 32-42 Bengal
The lead is maintained and there is less than four minutes to go on the clock. This seems to be Bengal's match now.
Bengaluru 29-39 Bengal
And now Bengal have a 10-point lead. Bengaluru Bulls must be wondering how in the world they have landed themselves in this position.
Bengaluru 21-22 Bengal
Ravindra Kumawat has led this comeback. four touch points, one bonus and one tackle point. This is sensational stuff from Bengal.
Bengaluru 21-19 Bengal
A few succesfull raids and a super tackle means that Bengal are making an incredible comeback here.
Bengaluru Bulls 19-12 Bengal
Bengal manage to reduce the deficit down to 7 but their defence, which has been their strength, has been razed by Bengaluru in the early stages of this match.
Bengaluru 17-7 Bengal
What a start this has been for Bengaluru. An early all out for Bengal and after that Bengaluru have simply not collecting points. They are now 10 points ahead and this match is slipping away already from Bengal's hands.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors
These are the starters for these two sides.
Gujarat 35-20 Pune
There it is, it ends with a defeat to Pune. Not something the spectators would want to see but they do have their other 'home' side's match to look forward to.
Gujarat 33-17 Pune
This a one sided contest now. Pune don't look like they have it in them to overturn this.
Gujarat 23-14 Pune
Pune keep pushing but Gujarat keep pulling away. However Gujarat are looking increasingly depleted. An all out would change a lot of things at this stage.
Gujarat 20-11 Puneri Paltan
Pune simply unable to overturn this deficit. They remain behind by 9 points as we go into the second half of the match.
Gujarat 15-7 Pune
Sachin forces an all out and suddenly, Gujarat take a comprehensive lead. They keep extending that and now they have a 7-point advantage.
Pune 3-2 Gujarat
Even start so far. Both sides getting points through raids.
Let's get straight down to it, these are the players who start the first game.