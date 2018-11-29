Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 44-37, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan 35-20

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights, Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Gujarat Fortunegiants showed why they are the team to beat as they registered a comfortable 35-20 win over Puneri Paltan in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 here Thursday. Sachin (7 points) and Prapanjan (5 points) combined to scored 12 raid points while Gujarat’s defence scored 14 tackle points and contained Pune’s raiders.

Puneri Paltan’s raiders had a quiet match and that was the biggest reason of their downfall. Sandeep Narwal got a high five for Puneri Paltan. Gujarat Fortunegiants were top of the table in Zone A with 63 points from 15 matches while Puneri Paltan were third with 47 points from 18 matches.

FT Match 88 | 29 Nov Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune Bengaluru Bulls 37 44 Bengal Warriors Bengal Warriors Won The Match