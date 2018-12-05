Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Dabang Delhi host Bengaluru Bulls, Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming: Dabang Delhi faced their toughest match in the home leg as they faced off against Bengaluru Bulls. Under Rohit Kumar’s captaincy, Bengaluru have emerged as the title contenders this season and are currently in top position in Zone B table. But a 32-31 win for Delhi scripted by tremendous performance by Meraj Sheykh and Chandrakant Ranjit has now put themselves in prime position for qualifying for the playoffs.

Earlier, The Inter-Zone Challenge Week saw one of the rarest fixtures – It will be Haryana Steelers taking on Bengal Warriors. It was only the second time these two teams will face each other in Pro Kabaddi League history. The last time Bengal faced Haryana, in the last season, they picked up an easy win with a scoreline of 36-29. But this time, Haryana fought to the final second to secure a thrilling 35-33 win.

FT Match 97 | 05 Dec Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi Dabang Delhi K.C. 32 31 Bengaluru Bulls Dabang Delhi K.C. Won The Match

FT Match 96 | 05 Dec Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi Haryana Steelers 35 33 Bengal Warriors Haryana Steelers Won The Match