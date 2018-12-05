Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Dabang Delhi host Bengaluru Bulls, Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Highlights: On a day that saw both close contests, Dabang Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-31, while Haryana Steelers beat Bengal Warriors 35-33.
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming: Dabang Delhi faced their toughest match in the home leg as they faced off against Bengaluru Bulls. Under Rohit Kumar’s captaincy, Bengaluru have emerged as the title contenders this season and are currently in top position in Zone B table. But a 32-31 win for Delhi scripted by tremendous performance by Meraj Sheykh and Chandrakant Ranjit has now put themselves in prime position for qualifying for the playoffs.
Earlier, The Inter-Zone Challenge Week saw one of the rarest fixtures – It will be Haryana Steelers taking on Bengal Warriors. It was only the second time these two teams will face each other in Pro Kabaddi League history. The last time Bengal faced Haryana, in the last season, they picked up an easy win with a scoreline of 36-29. But this time, Haryana fought to the final second to secure a thrilling 35-33 win.
FT
Match 97 | 05 Dec
Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
Dabang Delhi K.C.
32
31
Bengaluru Bulls
Dabang Delhi K.C. Won The Match
FT
Match 96 | 05 Dec
Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
Haryana Steelers
35
33
Bengal Warriors
Haryana Steelers Won The Match
Live Blog
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights
Dabang Delhi win!
It came too close in the final moment but Meraj Sheykh counted out the clock and earned a win for Dabang Delhi. Dabang Delhi beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-31
Delhi strong lead
With less than 3 minutes to go, Delhi has a huge raid of 8 points. Dabang Delhi 32 -25 Bengaluru Bulls. Still 2 minutes on the clock. Can Bengaluru bounce back?
MERAJ SHEYKH SUPER RAID!
Merah Sheykh rises, jumps and shows off his acrobatic skills to earn three touch points and cause an all out to Bengaluru Bulls. Delhi take 5 points. Delhi 26-14 Bengaluru
Second half
Second half begins - Rohit Kumar enters for the first raid for Bengaluru. LET'S GO!
Half time
Dabang Delhi has ensured they lead at the half time but it is not to much. Dabang Delhi lead 14-10 at half time.
Dabag Delhi - Do or Die
Chandrakant Ranjit gets a successful raid against Bengaluru Bulls and they earn a 13-7 lead. This has been amazing performance from the home side.
ALL OUT!
With 10 minutes into the match, Ravinder Pahal take out Bengaluru's raiders to take out their last raider and earn an all out. Delhi take 10-3 lead.
Dabang Delhi take lead
Dabang Delhi have been briliantso far with defenders and raiders both combining to earn points. SIx minutes into the match and the home side are in the lead
Bengaluru 2-6 Delhi
The match begins
Dabang Delhi take on Bengaluru Bulls - the players are here and the match begins!
Haryana win at final second!
Haryana Steelers win 3 points right at the very end and Bengal get one point. Haryana Steeers win 35-33 Bengal Warriors in a thriller
CLOSE CONTEST
With the final seconds, Monu Goyat has entered for raid and he has been thrown out of the line and it seems Bengal have earned a point. Monu asks for a review -Bengal trailing by one point - if this point is given to Bengal, this is a tie, if not, Haryana win by one point
Monu Goyat two points
Monu Goyat gets two points - a bonus and a touch point - with two minutes to go. This will get right down to the wire
Super tackle
With 4 minutes to go, Maninder Singh has been tackled down by three Haryana raiders and they get two points for super tackle. This level things up again,
Haryana 29-29 Bengal
Super 10 for Maninder Singh
Maninder Singh has completed his super 10 as he earns a three touch points on a single raid. He puts Bengal in lead.
Haryana 25-27 Bengal
Haryana Steelers all out!
Maninder Singh is on fire -he enters against two Haryana defenders and brought two touch points to cause an all out. Bengal are now level with Haryana with 10 minutes to go.
Haryana 22-22 Bengal
Maninder Singh returns
Maninder Singh has returned for Bengal and now Bengal are closing the gap. While Haryana have only scored two points so far in the second half, Bengal have earned 6.
Haryana 21-17 Bengal
Second half begins
Naveen enters for the first raid for Haryana in the secon half. Haryana looking to regain their lead. HERE WE GO!
End of first half
Haryana Steelers started off poorly but have regained a solid lead. The defence worked beautifully after which Monu Goyat, who started off rusty, came back to deliver an all out to Bengal Warriors.
Haryana lead 19-12 at half time
ALL OUT!
Haryana captain Monu Goyat goes up to challenge two Bengal raiders and returned with two touch points. It also causes an all out and he earns two more points.
Bengal 11-15 Haryana
SUPER TACKLE!
Bengaluru Warriors left with two players and they defended well against Haryana raider. Earned two extra points for the super tackle and regain lead. Close conest this one.
Bengal 11-10 Haryana
Haryana Steelers take lead
Haryana Steelers have taken a lead in the match now with still 7 minutes left. Haryana lead 10-8 and it is still too close to call though.
Haryana good on defence
Monu Goyat has not started off so well tonight and Haryana are struggling in attack. But the defence has been brilliant and this is turning out to be a low scoring contest.
Bengal 7-7 Haryana
Bengal Warriors enter for a raid
HERE WE GO! Bengal Warriors' Maninder SIngh enter for a raid and gets two points. Haryana Steelers poor in defence.
Players are here
The players from both the teams are here. The match is about to begin soon.
Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors. This is only the second time these two teams will be meeting and this will be an exciting match. Stay tuned for updates.
