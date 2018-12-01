Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 41-34

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Highlights: Home team Dabang Delhi face the uphill task of toppling second placed U Mumba on Saturday. U Mumba have been one of the most dominant sides in the league thus far and were top of the table up until Gujarat Fortunegiants’ win against Puneri Paltan.
Dabang Delhi started their home leg with a win over struggling Jaipur Pink Panthers and a win here would be a big morale booster for them. U Mumba had beaten Delhi 39-23 the last time these two sides had faced each other. Catch live score and updates of the Pro Kabaddi match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba here.
U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi 41-34
A truly wonderful match this. U Mumba showed why they are considered the strongest team in the league. They wiped oput a nine-point lead that Delhi had at half time. It took time for them to truly catch up but once they did, they never looked back.
Delhi 30-31 Mumbai
Anyone's game now. U Mumba have managed to get into the lead and Delhi are down to two men. This could be the time that decides this match. An all out or a super tackle can be the difference between defeat and win for the home side.
Delhi 29-28 Mumbai
Game of cat and mouse. Mumbai get back, Delhi pull away, that is how it has been for most of this match. But it seems the visitors have gpot a good stranglehold on this match. But Delhi were freshly all out which means they have more men on the mat.
Delhi 24-19 Mumbai
Mumbai closing the gap quickly and Delhi find themselves with four men in the mat. This is an interesting match here.
Delhi 22-13 Mumbai
Delhi just kept pulling away and all out for Mumbai means that they go into half time with a 9-point lead. Who would have thought.
Delhi 14-11 Mumbai
Delhi have done well to maintain their lead. This game has been the defenders' so far.
Delhi 10-8 Mumbai
Dabang Delhi are running out of players while Mumbai have a full deck. This lead will be difficult for Delhi to hold on to.
Delhi 4-1 Mumbai
Good start for Delhi. Succesfull raids and tackles work together and they have taken an early three-point lead.
Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba
Hello and welcome!
Dabang Delhi started with a comfortable win over Jaipur Pink Panthers but they face a real test here. U Mumba have arguably been the best team in the league this season and they have a squad that is loaded in both departments of the mat. A win here might be a big turning point for Delhi.