Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Dabang Delhi beat U Mumba 41-34

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba Highlights: Home team Dabang Delhi face the uphill task of toppling second placed U Mumba on Saturday. U Mumba have been one of the most dominant sides in the league thus far and were top of the table up until Gujarat Fortunegiants’ win against Puneri Paltan.

Dabang Delhi started their home leg with a win over struggling Jaipur Pink Panthers and a win here would be a big morale booster for them. U Mumba had beaten Delhi 39-23 the last time these two sides had faced each other. Catch live score and updates of the Pro Kabaddi match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba here.