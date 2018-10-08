Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Score Streaming: Puneri Paltan 13-8 Haryana Steelers

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Score Streaming Online: Puneri Paltan look for their first win. Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Score Streaming Online: Puneri Paltan look for their first win.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Score Streaming Online: Puneri Paltan managed a tie by snatching a point in the last second of their first Pro Kabaddi 2018 match against U Mumba at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday in Chennai. On Monday, the side will be looking for their first win when they face Haryana Steelers, who were one of the four new teams introduced in 2017. Puneri Paltan managed a 32-all score in an exciting opening tie, fighting brilliantly in the dying minutes to level the scores. They will keep the fighting momentum today. The second match of the day is between hosts Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha.