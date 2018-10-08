Follow Us:
Monday, October 08, 2018
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Score Streaming: Puneri Paltan 13-8 Haryana Steelers

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 8, 2018 8:21:42 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Score Streaming Online: Puneri Paltan managed a tie by snatching a point in the last second of their first Pro Kabaddi 2018 match against U Mumba at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday in Chennai. On Monday, the side will be looking for their first win when they face Haryana Steelers, who were one of the four new teams introduced in 2017. Puneri Paltan managed a 32-all score in an exciting opening tie, fighting brilliantly in the dying minutes to level the scores. They will keep the fighting momentum today. The second match of the day is between hosts Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha.

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Score Live Streaming:

20:20 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Review

Puneri Paltan challenge Haryana Steelers for no-touch. This is a crucial review as a point to Haryana will give them the benefit of levelling the match again. REVIEW SUCCESSFUL. Puneri lead 9-8.

20:18 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Puneri timed-out

Puneri Paltan have been timed-out and now Haryana have 6-5 lead! It's Mayur Shivtarkar's turn to raid now.

20:15 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Haryana down to three men

It has been a thrilling start of Day 2 of Pro Kabaddi in Chennai. Both teams steal points to keep the game level at 4-4. Puneri Paltan getting into the groove with Haryana Steelers down to three men after More fails to calculate time in his do-or-die raid.

20:10 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Vikas Khandola does well for Haryana

And that's the 1st point of the match!  Vikas Khandola does well for Haryana Steelers. He does brilliant in the do-or-die, gets the touch of Sandeep, who is not quick enough.

20:04 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Match begins

Puneri Paltan captain Girish Ernak wins the toss and chooses the court and the first match of the day begins.

19:59 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Puneri Paltan Playing VII
19:58 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Haryana Steelers Playing VII
19:44 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Haryana Steelers look confident

Puneri Paltan might have given a sturdy performance yesterday. But Haryana Steelers are up for the challenge:

19:19 (IST) 08 Oct 2018
Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of Pro Kabaddi 2018. The first match of the day is between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers. This is Pune side's second match of the season after they avoided loss in the dying minutes of their opening match against U Mumba on Sunday in Chennai. They will hope to use that fighting momentum today as they face a defensive Haryana Steelers.

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Score Streaming Online: Haryana Steelers during training.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Score Streaming Online: Haryana Steelers was one of the four teams formed in 2017 and they took the Pro Kabaddi League by storm by entering the playoffs after securing the third position in Zone A. Under coach Rambir Singh Khokhar, the Sonepat team have purchased costly players and built a strong defensive team which will be led by skilled defender Surender Nada. The team is, however, highly dependent on Monu Goyat’s performance this season, having spent nearly 40% of their budget on him. The Steelers lack experience other than Goyat and Sachin Shingade with eight rookies in the squad.

