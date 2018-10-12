Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming: Hosts Haryana Steelers look for their first win

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Haryana Steelers take on last year’s finalists Gujarat Fortunegiants. (Source: PTI) 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Haryana Steelers take on last year’s finalists Gujarat Fortunegiants. (Source: PTI)

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: With the Chennai Leg coming to an end and the Sonepat one kickstarting on Friday, home side Haryana Steelers take on last year’s finalists Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match of the second Leg of this year’s Pro Kabaddi tournament. While the hosts will be looking for their first win of the season, Gujarat Fortunegiants go into the match after a hard-fought tie against Dabang Delhi in their opening match. Two of the game’s brightest young stars Monu Goyat and Sunil Kumar face off against each other to lead their team to a maiden victory.