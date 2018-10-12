Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming: Hosts Haryana Steelers look for their first win

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: With the Chennai Leg coming to an end and the Sonepat one kickstarting on Friday, home side Haryana Steelers take on last year’s finalists Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match of the second Leg of this year’s Pro Kabaddi tournament. While the hosts will be looking for their first win of the season, Gujarat Fortunegiants go into the match after a hard-fought tie against Dabang Delhi in their opening match. Two of the game’s brightest young stars Monu Goyat and Sunil Kumar face off against each other to lead their team to a maiden victory.
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Haryana Steelers made it to the Super Playoffs in their debut campaign but lost out to eventual champions Patna Pirates in Eliminator 2. The side, which is hoping for their first win of the season, boasts of raiding trio of Monu Goyat, Wazir Singh and Vikash Khandola. Haryana Steelers will be hoping that their offence, along with their defence that includes young Kuldeep Singh, Vikash and veteran Sachin Shingade will bring the title home.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pro Kabaddi 2018. The second leg of the season kickstarts today in Sonepat with the home side Haryana Steelers taking on Gujarat Fortunegiants in hope of their first victory. Stay tuned for live score and updates.