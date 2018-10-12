Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
  • Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming: Hosts Haryana Steelers look for their first win
Live now

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming: Hosts Haryana Steelers look for their first win

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live Score, PKL 6 Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Match Score Streaming Online: The first match of the second leg is between hosts Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants while Puneri Paltan take on Dabang Delhi in the second match.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 12, 2018 7:27:56 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Haryana Steelers take on last year’s finalists Gujarat Fortunegiants. (Source: PTI)

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: With the Chennai Leg coming to an end and the Sonepat one kickstarting on Friday, home side Haryana Steelers take on last year’s finalists Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match of the second Leg of this year’s Pro Kabaddi tournament. While the hosts will be looking for their first win of the season, Gujarat Fortunegiants go into the match after a hard-fought tie against Dabang Delhi in their opening match. Two of the game’s brightest young stars Monu Goyat and Sunil Kumar face off against each other to lead their team to a maiden victory.

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming:

19:27 (IST) 12 Oct 2018
The hosts are ready
19:14 (IST) 12 Oct 2018
Live Kabaddi coverage

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pro Kabaddi 2018. The second leg of the season kickstarts today in Sonepat with the home side Haryana Steelers taking on Gujarat Fortunegiants in hope of their first victory. Stay tuned for live score and updates.

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Haryana Steelers look for t heir first win. (Source: PTI)

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Haryana Steelers made it to the Super Playoffs in their debut campaign but lost out to eventual champions Patna Pirates in Eliminator 2. The side, which is hoping for their first win of the season, boasts of raiding trio of Monu Goyat, Wazir Singh and Vikash Khandola. Haryana Steelers will be hoping that their offence, along with their defence that includes young Kuldeep Singh, Vikash and veteran Sachin Shingade will bring the title home.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd