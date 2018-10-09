Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming: Gujarat 25-20 Delhi in 2nd half

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Gujarat are without two of their standout defenders Abozar Mighani and Fazel Attrachali this season.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Gujarat Fortunegiants had an incredible start to their life in Pro Kabaddi. They finished top of the Zone A table and their average tackle points of 10.6 was 2nd best in the season after Pune. They also inflicted the 2nd most number of All-outs (36) and have conceded the least number All-outs (17). Needless, to say, it was their defence that fetched them most of the advantage. They have lost two of the biggest pillars in that defence - Iranian Abozar Mighani and Fazel Attrachali. One gets the feeling that the real test for Gujarat comes this season.