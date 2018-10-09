Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming: Gujarat 25-20 Delhi in 2nd half

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants start their Pro Kabaddi 2018 campaign on Tuesday. Both teams ended last season on two ends of the Zone A table. Gujarat had a good start to life in the league, turning out to be one of the best teams in it and topping the standings while Dabang Delhi were not so fortunate. Matches between the two teams were all won by Gujarat and so Delhi would be hoping to curb that trend and get off to a positive start to the season. The second match of the day is between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans. Catch live score and updates of Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans here.
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Score Streaming Online: Gujarat Fortunegiants had an incredible start to their life in Pro Kabaddi. They finished top of the Zone A table and their average tackle points of 10.6 was 2nd best in the season after Pune. They also inflicted the 2nd most number of All-outs (36) and have conceded the least number All-outs (17). Needless, to say, it was their defence that fetched them most of the advantage. They have lost two of the biggest pillars in that defence - Iranian Abozar Mighani and Fazel Attrachali. One gets the feeling that the real test for Gujarat comes this season.
Just about 7 minutes remaining and situation remains the same. Gujarat ran away with the points and Delhi are now slowly clawing their way back. There were just three defenders left in the Gujarat half but Pawan Kadian was dismissed and Gujarat have got their noses back in front.
Five point lead at half time for Gujarat. It has been a good start for last season's runners up. They are showing that their defence remains as strong as ever. It has to be noted, though, that Delhi have been hurt by some very sluggish play in attack and defence.
What a start this is for Gujarat. They have already inflicted two all put points. As it turns out, Gujarat defence is certainly hurt without the Iranian duo, but its not depleted.
Gujarat Fortunegiants have faced Dabang Delhi three times so far and all three matches have ended in victories for them. But this time, it might not be that straightforward for them. Abozar Mighani and Fazel Attrachali ensured last season that raiders throughout the league would have bad days whenever they faced Gujarat. The pair pulled Gujarat to the final last season and then took Iran to a gold medal finish at the 2018 Asian Games. Both of them are no longer with Gujarat this season and so, this is pretty much a new team.