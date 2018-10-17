Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru Bulls 38-28 Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Bengaluru Bulls have played just one match that season and that was a successful one against Tamil Thalaivas. In that particular match, Pawan Shehrawat emerged as the star, scoring 20 points despite having to limp off a few minutes into the second half. His five-point raid was something that the Tamil Thalaivas never really recovered from. They ended up losing the match 48-37. That was the Thalaivas fourth defeat on the trot and they would now hope that a good rest period would do good for them.
Thalaivas have come back a different team. Ajay Thakur has led their resurgence.
Mahender Singh got a green card just before the stroke half time. This has been Bengaluru's half through and through and Tamil Thalaivas have not shown any ability of coming back from this.
So Kashling Adake had started this rout with a four-point raid on his very first attempt. Thalaivas have very rarely managed to get a single point out of raids since then. A Super Tackle helped them get themselves to six points.
What a start from Bengaluru. They manage to inflict an all put within the first six minutes of the match.
So these are the starters for both sides
The defeat against Bengaluru Bulls was probably one of the toughest ones to take for Tamil Thalaivas among the four they suffered at home. It was an even contest for the first 10 minutes but that changed after Pawan stole five points from a single raid. Bengaluru just kept building on that and the crushed Thalaivas, no matter how hard they tried, remained behind for the rest of the match. They would hope that something like that does not occur again this time.