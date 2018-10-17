Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru Bulls 38-28 Tamil Thalaivas

Hello and welcome!

The defeat against Bengaluru Bulls was probably one of the toughest ones to take for Tamil Thalaivas among the four they suffered at home. It was an even contest for the first 10 minutes but that changed after Pawan stole five points from a single raid. Bengaluru just kept building on that and the crushed Thalaivas, no matter how hard they tried, remained behind for the rest of the match. They would hope that something like that does not occur again this time.