Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Live now

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Score Streaming: Bengaluru Bulls 38-28 Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live Score Streaming Online, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Match Score Streaming Online: Catch live score and updates of the Pro Kabaddi match between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas here.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 17, 2018 8:48:26 pm
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Bengaluru Bulls had beaten Tamil Thalaivas earlier.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Bengaluru Bulls have played just one match that season and that was a successful one against Tamil Thalaivas. In that particular match, Pawan Shehrawat emerged as the star, scoring 20 points despite having to limp off a few minutes into the second half. His five-point raid was something that the Tamil Thalaivas never really recovered from. They ended up losing the match 48-37. That was the Thalaivas fourth defeat on the trot and they would now hope that a good rest period would do good for them.

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas:

20:36 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
Bengaluru 30-24 Thalaivas

Thalaivas have come back a different team. Ajay Thakur has led their resurgence. 

20:23 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
Bengaluru 25-14 Thalaivas at half time

Mahender Singh got a green card just before the stroke half time. This has been Bengaluru's half through and through and Tamil Thalaivas have not shown any ability of coming back from this. 

20:13 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
Bengaluru 15-6 Thalaivas

So Kashling Adake had started this rout with a four-point raid on his very first attempt. Thalaivas have very rarely managed to get a single point out of raids since then. A Super Tackle helped them get themselves to six points. 

20:07 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
Bengaluru 9-2 Thalaivas

What a start from Bengaluru. They manage to inflict an all put within the first six minutes of the match. 

19:57 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
Teams

So these are the starters for both sides

19:48 (IST) 17 Oct 2018
Hello and welcome!

The defeat against  Bengaluru Bulls was probably one of the toughest ones to take for Tamil Thalaivas among the four they suffered at home. It was an even contest for the first 10 minutes but that changed after Pawan stole five points from a single raid. Bengaluru just kept building on that and the crushed Thalaivas, no matter how hard they tried, remained behind for the rest of the match. They would hope that something like that does not occur again this time. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd