Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: Jaipur draw 37-37 with Delhi

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers ended their home leg with a 37-37 tie against Dabang Delhi in Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Dabang Delhi would feel disappointed as they were in control for most of the match but lost their composure in the last five minutes.

Deepak Hooda scored 8 points for Jaipur while Sandeep Dhull got a high five. Chandran Ranjit (11 points) and Pawan Kadian (9 points) were among the top scorers for Dabang Delhi

FT Match 121 | 20 Dec Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula Jaipur Pink Panthers 37 37 Dabang Delhi K.C.