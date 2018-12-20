Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: Jaipur draw 37-37 with Delhi

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers ended their home leg with a 37-37 tie against Dabang Delhi in Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Dabang Delhi would feel disappointed as they were in control for most of the match but lost their composure in the last five minutes.
Deepak Hooda scored 8 points for Jaipur while Sandeep Dhull got a high five. Chandran Ranjit (11 points) and Pawan Kadian (9 points) were among the top scorers for Dabang Delhi
Jaipur 37-37 Delhi
Dabang Delhi and Jaipur Pink Panthers do lap of honour after the match with Delhi holding up a poster for Anup Kumar. Good sportsmanship in the end.
Jaipur 37-37 Delhi
It's as close as it gets. Looks like we have a draw in our hands now. Pawan Kadian managed to get a five point raid with two out of touch points and three due to all out.
Jaipur 27-32 Delhi
Delhi now have five players on the mat. It is becoming increasingly difficult for Jaipur now.
Jaipur 24-29 Delhi
10 minutes left in the game, Delhi maintain their lead. Jaipur have managed a super tackle and both sides have four players on the mat.
Japur 18-21 Delhi
Delhi pull away once again, they need to be carefull not caving again.
Delhi 18-17 Jaipur
Delhi take a point in the end. It may be a dead rubber but a very tight one at that.
Delhi 17-17 Jaipur
Jaipur turn it on in the way that they so typically do. They pull it back and it should stay the same until half time which is seconds away.
Delhi 17-12 Jaipur
Delhi are slowly building a good lead. Good work on both departments of the match thus far, which is not something we have seen too often from them.
Delhi 6-6 Jaipur
Delhi raced to a 6-4 lead but a Super Tackle helps Jaipur draw level. This is their final home game. Anup Kumar just played his last game. They would not want to lose this one.
Hello and welcome!
We are approaching the final stages so these kind of matches can crop up. Delhi are out, Jaipur are through, this game is a formality. Here are the teams.