Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming: Bengal battle UP at home

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: Bengaluru Bulls saw off a spirited fight from Jaipur Pink Panthers to secure a 37-29 win in an Inter-Zone Wildcard Pro-Kabaddi League fixture on Wednesday.
In the second match of the day, Bengal Warriors battle UP Yoddha at home. Can Bengal canter to deliver their third consecutive victory. Catch live score and updates.
Full Time!
Bengaluru wins the match by a margin of 40-32 Bengaluru will now go on to face Gujarat in Q1 at Kochi. Quite a fascinating encounter in store. Next up: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha
SUPER 10
ALL OUT!
Second time in the night that Bengaluru have inflicted an all out! Meanwhile, a timeout has been taken with 2 minutes left in the match. Let's see what happens. JAI 26-36 BEN
Time out!
Jaipur Pink Panthers take a strategic timeout to regroup and make a final push for a win. 9 minutes to make the comeback. JAI 23-27 BEN
Super tackle!
Dhull with ankle hold on Rohit Kumar. But he cannot stop him from reaching the midline. Jaipur get two points. Match is still in the balance
Half Time:
The referee blows the whistle for half-time- Jaipur Pink Panthers 16 - 19 Bengaluru Bulls
ALL OUT!
Hooda wins the bonus point at right corner. However, while coming back he is tackled hard by Amit Sheoran. That's it and all-out for the Bulls! Jaipur Pink Panthers are now trailing 14-18
Scores Level
An error from Sandeep Dhull and that will level the score at 10-10. We are 15mins into the match and still no change in the scoreline. JAI 10-10 BEN
Bonus point
Selvamani picks up a bonus point. God run at the left corner and that will keep the deficit at one point. JAI 7-8 BEN
First point for Jaipur
Deepak Hooda starts off and catches Rohit Kumar early. First point for Jaipur. JAI 1-0 BEN
Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7
Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Singh, Mahender Singh, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Raju Lal Choudhary, Amit Sheoran
Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7
Deepak Niwas Hooda (c), Ajinkya Pawar, K Selvamani, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Santhapanaselvam, Sunil Siddhgavali, Amit Kumar
Hello and welcome!
In today's encounter from Kolkata, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Bengaluru Bulls. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls have played 10 times in total with Jaipur leading the head-to-head 6-3 and one match ending in a tie. Who will win tonight? Stay tuned for live updates