Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming: Bengal battle UP at home

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score Streaming, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: Bengaluru Bulls saw off a spirited fight from Jaipur Pink Panthers to secure a 37-29 win in an Inter-Zone Wildcard Pro-Kabaddi League fixture on Wednesday.

In the second match of the day, Bengal Warriors battle UP Yoddha at home. Can Bengal canter to deliver their third consecutive victory. Catch live score and updates.

VS Match 131 | 27 Dec Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata Jaipur Pink Panthers 31 39 Bengaluru Bulls 2nd Half