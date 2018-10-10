Pro Kabaddi 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Match List, Ranking, Time Table

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live score, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live score streaming: Mumbai hope for 1st win
Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Winners of season one, Abhishek Bachchan-owned Jaipur Pink Panthers are seeking their second title in PKL 2018. Under the leadership of Anup Kumar, the Pink Panthers will go in with renewed vigour. Their most expensive buy is Deepak Hooda for a whopping sum of Rs 1.15 crore. Defenders Bajirao Hodge and Mohit Chillar provide the additional experience which will help the Panthers go all the way.
Chennai Leg
October 10, Wednesday
Match 1: Mumbai vs Jaipur
October 11, Thursday
Match 1: Delhi vs Jaipur
Sonipat Leg
October 16 Tuesday
Match 2: Haryana vs Jaipur
Pune Leg
October 19 Friday
Match 2: Pune vs Jaipur
Patna
October 26 Friday
Match 1: Patna vs Jaipur
October 27 Saturday
Match 1: Jaipur vs Kolkata
UP leg
November 2 Friday
Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat
November 6 Tuesday
Match 1: Jaipur vs Haryana
Mumbai Leg
November 9 Friday
Match 1: Mumbai vs Jaipur
Ahmedabad Leg
Match 2: Jaipur vs UP
November 18 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)
Match 1: Jaipur vs Bangalore
Bangalore Leg
Match 2: Jaipur vs Pune
Delhi Leg
November 30 Friday
Match 1: Delhi vs Jaipur
Hyderabad Leg
December 8 Saturday
Match 2: Hyderabad vs Jaipur
December 9 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)
Match 1: Chennai vs Jaipur
Jaipur Leg*
December 14 Friday
Match 1: Jaipur vs Pune
December 15 Saturday
Match 2: Jaipur vs Mumbai
December 16 Sunday
Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat
December 17 Monday
Rest Day
December 18 Tuesday
Match 2: Jaipur vs Haryana
December 19 Wednesday
Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat
December 20 Thursday
Match 1: Jaipur vs Delhi
