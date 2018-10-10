Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Pro Kabaddi 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Match List, Ranking, Time Table

Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Here is all you need to know about Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi 2018.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 10, 2018 7:00:21 pm

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: All you need to know about Jaipur Pink Panthers this season. (Source: PKL)

Related News

Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Winners of season one, Abhishek Bachchan-owned Jaipur Pink Panthers are seeking their second title in PKL 2018. Under the leadership of Anup Kumar, the Pink Panthers will go in with renewed vigour. Their most expensive buy is Deepak Hooda for a whopping sum of Rs 1.15 crore. Defenders Bajirao Hodge and Mohit Chillar provide the additional experience which will help the Panthers go all the way.

Chennai Leg

October 10, Wednesday
Match 1: Mumbai vs Jaipur

October 11, Thursday
Match 1: Delhi vs Jaipur

Sonipat Leg

October 16 Tuesday
Match 2: Haryana vs Jaipur

Pune Leg

October 19 Friday
Match 2: Pune vs Jaipur

Patna

October 26 Friday
Match 1: Patna vs Jaipur

October 27 Saturday
Match 1: Jaipur vs Kolkata

UP leg

November 2 Friday
Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat

November 6 Tuesday
Match 1: Jaipur vs Haryana

Mumbai Leg

November 9 Friday
Match 1: Mumbai vs Jaipur

Ahmedabad Leg

Match 2: Jaipur vs UP

November 18 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)
Match 1: Jaipur vs Bangalore

Bangalore Leg

Match 2: Jaipur vs Pune

Delhi Leg

November 30 Friday
Match 1: Delhi vs Jaipur

Hyderabad Leg

December 8 Saturday
Match 2: Hyderabad vs Jaipur

December 9 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)
Match 1: Chennai vs Jaipur

Jaipur Leg*

December 14 Friday
Match 1: Jaipur vs Pune

December 15 Saturday
Match 2: Jaipur vs Mumbai

December 16 Sunday
Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat

December 17 Monday
Rest Day

December 18 Tuesday
Match 2: Jaipur vs Haryana

HOT DEALS

December 19 Wednesday
Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat

December 20 Thursday
Match 1: Jaipur vs Delhi

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
There are two teams from the northeast playing cricket at Moti Baug 