Pro Kabaddi 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Match List, Ranking, Time Table

Jaipur Pink Panthers Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: All you need to know about Jaipur Pink Panthers this season. (Source: PKL)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Winners of season one, Abhishek Bachchan-owned Jaipur Pink Panthers are seeking their second title in PKL 2018. Under the leadership of Anup Kumar, the Pink Panthers will go in with renewed vigour. Their most expensive buy is Deepak Hooda for a whopping sum of Rs 1.15 crore. Defenders Bajirao Hodge and Mohit Chillar provide the additional experience which will help the Panthers go all the way.

Chennai Leg

October 10, Wednesday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Jaipur

October 11, Thursday

Match 1: Delhi vs Jaipur

Sonipat Leg

October 16 Tuesday

Match 2: Haryana vs Jaipur

Pune Leg

October 19 Friday

Match 2: Pune vs Jaipur

Patna

October 26 Friday

Match 1: Patna vs Jaipur

October 27 Saturday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Kolkata

UP leg

November 2 Friday

Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat

November 6 Tuesday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Haryana

Mumbai Leg

November 9 Friday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Jaipur

Ahmedabad Leg

Match 2: Jaipur vs UP

November 18 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)

Match 1: Jaipur vs Bangalore

Bangalore Leg

Match 2: Jaipur vs Pune

Delhi Leg

November 30 Friday

Match 1: Delhi vs Jaipur

Hyderabad Leg

December 8 Saturday

Match 2: Hyderabad vs Jaipur

December 9 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)

Match 1: Chennai vs Jaipur

Jaipur Leg*

December 14 Friday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Pune

December 15 Saturday

Match 2: Jaipur vs Mumbai

December 16 Sunday

Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat

December 17 Monday

Rest Day

December 18 Tuesday

Match 2: Jaipur vs Haryana

December 19 Wednesday

Match 2: Jaipur vs Gujarat

December 20 Thursday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Delhi

