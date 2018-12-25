Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Highlights: Warriors beat Titans 39-34

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Highlights: Tamil Thaliavas and Haryana Steelers played out a thrilling 40-40 tie in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League season 6 in Kolkata on Tuesday. Haryana Steelers avoided defeat as they scored two points in the last minute. Monu Goyat top scored for Haryana with 17 points, putting in a stellar performance. Ajay Thakur was in fine form for Tamil Thalaivas and he too scored 17 points.

Haryana ended their league campaign on a positive note as did Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams finished bottom of the table in their respective zones.