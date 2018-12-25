Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Highlights: Warriors beat Titans 39-34

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Highlights: Tamil Thaliavas and Haryana Steelers played out a thrilling 40-40 tie in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League season 6 in Kolkata on Tuesday. Haryana Steelers avoided defeat as they scored two points in the last minute. Monu Goyat top scored for Haryana with 17 points, putting in a stellar performance. Ajay Thakur was in fine form for Tamil Thalaivas and he too scored 17 points.
Haryana ended their league campaign on a positive note as did Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams finished bottom of the table in their respective zones.
Full Time
That's it! Full Time! Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans by a margin of 39 - 34. With this loss,s Telugu Titans are out of the playoffs.
Less than 5 mins to go
Bengal Warriors still have a cushion of 12 points in the game with less than five minutes to go. Telugu Titans 23-35 Bengal Warriors
Super Raid
Kumawat goes for the do-or-die raid and scores a Super Raid! Fantastic! He escaped the ankle hold from Rakshith after getting the bonus and got a touch from Krushna Madane on his way back. Bengal Warriors claim another touch and call for a review.
Review successful
Titans score big in the do or die raid as Armaan takes out 2 Bengal raiders and a bonus point. Kolkata continue to lead by two points.
Match level
Armaan steals a point from Jang Kun Lee and Telugu Titans crush a Warrior with a tackle. The match is level at 7-7
Bengal start well
Hosts Bengal Warriors begin the match well as they take the first two points against Telugu Titans.
Second match
The second match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors is underway at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata
Telugu Titans Playing VII
Bengal Warriors Playing VII
Match draw
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas ends in a 40-40 draw. Ajay Thakur falters towards the end as the sides go back with a tie.
Next up: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans
Errors by Haryana
Haryana pay for errors in raiding as well as defence to go behind Tamil Thalaivas in the second half as the match is nearing its end.
400 raid points
Tamil Thalaivas captain Monu Goyat enters the 400-raid points club in this season. Another milsestone for the captain.
All out
Haryana Steelers inflict the first All out on Tamil Thalaivas as they take the lead by four points in the second half.
Match level
Haryana make a comeback in the second half as well to level the game at 20-20 with five minutes into the game.
All out
The first all out of the match is inflicted on Haryana Steelers as Tamil Thalaiavas extend their lead to four points.
Second half
The second half of the match is underway with Tamil Thalaivas having a two-point advantage.
Half-time
Tamil Thalaivas have a two-point advantage as they go into the half-time with 16-14 score against Haryana Steelers
Haryana snatch lead
Super Tackle from Parveen as they take out Ajay Thakur from the game. With that, Haryana are back in the lead. 12-11
Tamil Thalaivas lead
Tamil Thalaivas steal back the lead from Haryana Steelers. They lead by two points as the match enters its 13th minute.
Match level
Haryana Steelrs manage to level the game at 8-8 after their captain gets 3 points in 2 raids and a tackle point at the other end. He's been great in this match so far
Tamil Thalaivas lead
Good start for Tamil Thalaivas, who take the first two points of the match against Haryana Steelers as Monu Goyat gets self-out.
Tamil Thalaivas Playing VII
Haryana Steelers Playing VII
First match underway
Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas is underway at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata
Pro Kabaddi LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi matches on Christmas. First Haryana Steelers take on Tamil Thalaivas before Telugu Titans clash with Bengal Warriors.