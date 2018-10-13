Pro Kabaddi 2018: Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Fortunegiants, Dabang Delhi overcome Patna Pirates

For Gujarat, Sachin and Prapanjan combined to score 17 points. (PKL Photo)

Haryana Steelers beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-25 to start their home leg of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI on a winning note here on Friday.

Steelers’ star raider Monu Goyat scored seven points and was ably supported by Kuldeep Singh who chipped in with seven points as well.

For Gujarat, Sachin and Prapanjan combined to score 17 points.

Steelers were the better team in the first half as they scored raid points at will with Monu and Kuldeep inflicting bulk of damage on Gujarat.

Just before the end of the first half, Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out and led 20-13 at the break.

The fittest player of the match was Kuldeep Singh who looked sharper than all other raiders on the mat.

In the crowd was Olympic Games bronze medalist YogeshwarDutt, who is also the brand ambassador for Haryana.

In front of a vociferous home crowd, Steelers continued to pile on the pressure on Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Sunil Kumar, at the back for Gujarat, was rock solid and scored five tackle points. In the second half it was once again Haryana Steelers who dominated the proceedings.

The bravest moment of the match came from Prapanjan who scored back-to-back raids to get Gujarat back in the game.

However it wasn’t enough as Haryana Steelers maintained their composure to win the match

Telugu Titans will play UP Yoddha while Haryana Steelers face U Mumba in tomorrow’s matches.

Dabang Delhi beat Puneri Paltan 41-37

Dabang Delhi KC put up a spirited performance to beat Puneri Paltan 41-37 in Match 12 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI. It was a total team effort from Delhi with Naveen Kumar and ChandranRanjit handling raiding duties and Vishal Mane leading the defence. For PuneriPaltan, Nitin Tomar put in a terrific raiding performance and scored 20 points but just didn’t get too much support from his team mates.

Nitin Tomar opened PuneriPaltan’s account with a raid in the first minute and followed it up with another to lead 3-1. Dabang Delhi KC got into the act as they MerajSheykh scored two raid points. Dabang Delhi KC inflicted the first all out of the match in the 7th minute to lead 11-5. Nitin Tomar made three successful raids to bring back PuneriPaltan in the match to trail 11-13.

In the 15th minute PuneriPaltan made a strong comeback as they led 17-16 and inflicted an all out. Tomar made another two-point raid in the 20th minute as PuneriPaltan led 22-20 at the break.

In the 27th minute PawanKadian made a successful raid as both teams were level at 25-25. In the 32nd minute Dabang Delhi inflicted another all out to lead 33-29. PawanKadian made a two-point raid to further open the gap for Dabang Delhi as they led 35-29.

In the last five minutes, PuneriPaltan tried to make a fight of the match but Delhi held their nerve.

The brave moment of the match came between 27th and 32nd minute when PawanKadian made two quick raids and scored three points to give Delhi the lead. PuneriPaltan never recovered from that blow and ultimately lost the match.

In tomorrow’s matches Haryana Steelers will play U Mumba whereas Telugu Titans will face UP Yoddha

