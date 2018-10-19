Pro Kabaddi 2018: Haryana Steelers end home leg with win, Gujarat Fortunegiants pip Puneri Paltan

Dabang Delhi didn’t do much wrong but failed to capitalize on opportunities.

Haryana Steelers ended their home leg with a hard-fought 34-31 win over Dabang Delhi KC in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Thursday.

It was an impressive team performance by Haryana, ending a four-match losing streak. Vikas Kandola came up with crucial raids and got able support from Monu Goyat and Naveen Kumar.

Dabang Delhi didn’t do much wrong but failed to capitalize on opportunities. Their star player Meraj Sheykh had a disappointing match and scored just two points.

Goyat got Haryana off to a flying start as he scored three points in the first minute to give them a 3-1 lead. Pawan Kadian made a successful raid in the third minute as Dabang Delhi KC trailed 2-4. Haryana Steelers’ defence did a fine job on Delhi raiders as they led for the majority of the first half.

Naveen scored with a two-point raid in the 16th minute as Dabang Delhi avoided an all out. Dabang Delhi forced a super tackle in the 17th minute, levelling the game at 13-13. Another super tackle by Dabang Delhi in the 20th minute gave them the lead for the first time in the match. At the end of the first half, Dabang Delhi led 16-14.

Dabang Delhi forced another super tackle at the start of the second half and led 19-15 after 25 minutes. Haryana Steelers responded with a super tackle of their own as they cut the lead to two points.

Vikas Kandola came up with a brilliant super raid in the 28th minute and Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out to lead 23-20. With less than 10 minutes to go, the match was evenly poised as Haryana Steelers had a two-point advantage. Vikas Kandola made another super raid in the 32nd minute as Haryana Steelers led 28-22.

Haryana Steelers led 30-25 with less than five minutes to go. Chandran Ranjit scored with a crucial two-point raid but Haryana Steelers kept their nerve in the last two minutes of the match and recorded a much-needed victory.

Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Puneri Paltan 34-28

Gujarat Fortunegiants produced a terrific second half performance to beat Puneri Paltan 34-28 as the action shifted to Pune. Ajay Kumar who came on a substitute was the hero for Gujarat as he scored 6 crucial points. Sachin produced a very good all-round performance and scored 12 points for Gujarat. PuneriPaltan were let down by their defence as they scored just seven points. Out of the seven points, six were scored by Girish Erna kwho didn’t get much support. NitinTomar’s excellent raiding performance of 13 points went in vain as PuneriPaltan as they began their home league with a disappointing defeat.

Gujarat Fortunegiants started strongly as they led 4-0 after two minutes with Prapanjan getting two raid points. Nitin Tomar singlehandedly got PuneriPaltan back in the contest with three quick points. Tomar then came up with a super raid in the fifth minute to give Pune 7-5 lead.

Gujarat Fortunegiants forced a super tackle in the 14th minute to lead 12-11. Both teams were locked in an intense battle and traded raid and tackle points. There was very little to separate both of them at the end of the first half as they were tied at 15-15. Nitin Tomar was in exceptional form as he picked up 11 raid points. Such was his impact that no other Pune raider managed to get even a single raid point.

Deepak Kumar Dahiya came up with a two-point raid in the 22nd minute to give Pune 17-15 lead. The second half saw Gujarat Fortunegiants take control of the match as they kept Nitin Tomar quiet for almost 15 minutes. Sachin was doing the bulk of scoring for Gujarat Fortunegiants with tackle and raid points.

Ajay Kumar made a successful raid in the 30th minute to level the match at 20-20 for Gujarat Fortunegiants. Gujarat inflicted an all out in the 33rd minute to lead 25-20. Ajay Kumar came up with a brilliant super raid in the 35th minute to give Gujarat 30-22 lead.

Nitin Tomar scored with a quick raid for Puneri Paltan as they cut the deficit to seven points in the 36th minute. Gujarat Fortunegiants showed a lot of composure in the last few minutes as they ran out eventual winners.

In tomorrow’s matches Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates will take on Telugu Titans while PuneriPaltan will face Jaipur Pink Panthers.

