Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: Gujarat beat Haryana 40-31

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: Gujarat Fortunegiants have won and lost matches alternatively like clockwork thus far in Ahmedabad this season. If that trend is to continue, Haryana Steelers stand a very good chance of nicking a win on Thursday. Logically, though, Gujarat should pull through as Haryana have not had too much good fortune. They have won just one of their last six matches and chances of making it to the playoffs is looking bleaker with each passing game. Catch live score and updates of the Pro Kabaddi match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers here.

FT Match 76 | 22 Nov The Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad Gujarat Fortunegiants 40 31 Haryana Steelers Gujarat Fortunegiants Won The Match