Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates eke out a thrilling tie

Pro Kabaddi 2018: In the final clash at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi, Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates played out a thrilling tie as the match ended on 35-35. In what was expected to be a fight between two of the league’s top raiders, Ajay Thakur and Pardeep Narwal, the contest came to an end when Thakur failed to score the touch point and the fixture finished in a draw. The entire match saw a even contest between the two teams as they were cautious from the start.
In the first match of the day Meraj Sheykh put in a fine show to guide Dabang Delhi to a convincing 48-35 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in a Pro Kabaddi League match here Friday.It was a solid performance from Delhi as Meraj Sheykh (15 points), Naveen Kumar, (9 points) and Chandran Ranjit (9 points) combined to score 33 points.
Match ends in a tie
Full time! And the match ends in a tie at 35-35. So both the teams will share two points each. Ajay Thakur is certainly not happy with the outcome. It was he who failed to score the touch point as the match finished in a draw.
Even-Stevens
With the scoreline on CHE 31-30 PAT the match is delicately poised. It can go either way with two minutes remaining. Lets see who edges this encounter?
Super Tackle!
Super Tackle by Pradap. He celebrates. Pradap scores the double thigh hold on Manjeet Chillar at the left corner. CHE 25-22 PAT
Half time
It has been a slow and sedate start by both the teams. Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates are cautious from the beginning. At the halftime: Patna Pirates 16-14 Tamil Thalaivas
Ajay Thakur sets the tone.
After Pardeep Narwal begins with a bonus it is Ajay Thakur who scores the first raid point. This is after Jaideep fails to hold hime back by the ankle. Once again Ajay Thakur sneaks a quick bonus point.
Tamil Thalaivas 7
These are the seven players who are starting the game- Sukesh Hegde, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Manjeet Chhillar, Ajay Thakur, Surjeet Singh, Amit Hooda, D Pradap
Patna 7
Dabang Delhi win
That's That! Dabang Delhi begins their home leg with a win. They beat Jaipur Pink Panthers by a margin of 48-35. Next match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates
High Five!
Ravinder Pahal reaches a high-five. He swiftly traps Ajinkya Pawar at the right corner. Smart work by Pahal and he is rewareded by five points.
ALL OUT!
But this time it is Jaipur! Just as Naveen took the bonus and tried to cross over, Anup Kumar tackles him out. The defence doesn't disappoint All-out for Jaipur Pink Panthers. DEL 37-23 JAI
10 RAID POINTS
WOW!
Substitute
Ajinkya is substituted. Young comes in. This is after Ajiknya raids as the last Panther on the mat but he is tackled and another all-out inflicted. WOW! Delhi are killing it! DEL 33-11 JAI
Half Time:
At the end of the first half the scoreline reads- Dabang Delhi 29-10 Jaipur Pink Panthers
Medics on the field!
Dabang Delhi's star raider Meraj Sheykh being tended by the medical staff on the sidelines after completing an ALL OUT. He appears to have suffered a nose injury.
Delhi surge forward
Delhi have soared ahead.
Do-or-Die
Naveen Kumar is on a roll! Naveen Kumar with another raid point but this time it is do or die. He somehow manages to escape Sunil Siddhgavali! Fantastic. Delhi needed this DEL 9-6 JAI
Delhi lead
Naveen Kumar is quick. Can't catch him! Two raid points for him. He also scores the bonus and gets away from Siddhgavali's dash at the left corner. DEL 6-4 JAI
OFF the Mark
Delhi are off the mark straight away, and they have got the big fish Anup Kumar, by 'The Hawk'. he gets caught on the turn near the midline. Exciting match today! DEL 1-0 JAI
Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7
Dabang Delhi Playing 7
Hello and Welcome
Hello and Welcome to our live blog of Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers. The home side, Dabang Delhi, take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in a Zone A clash of Pro Kabaddi 2018 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi. The two teams met earlier in the campaign in Mumbai where Dabang Delhi came out on top. Stay tuned for updates.