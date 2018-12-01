Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates eke out a thrilling tie

Pro Kabaddi 2018: In the final clash at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi, Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates played out a thrilling tie as the match ended on 35-35. In what was expected to be a fight between two of the league’s top raiders, Ajay Thakur and Pardeep Narwal, the contest came to an end when Thakur failed to score the touch point and the fixture finished in a draw. The entire match saw a even contest between the two teams as they were cautious from the start.

In the first match of the day Meraj Sheykh put in a fine show to guide Dabang Delhi to a convincing 48-35 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in a Pro Kabaddi League match here Friday.It was a solid performance from Delhi as Meraj Sheykh (15 points), Naveen Kumar, (9 points) and Chandran Ranjit (9 points) combined to score 33 points.