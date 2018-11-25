Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights: Patna Pirates survive Bengaluru Bulls scare, Haryana Steelers beat Dabang Delhi

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Highlights, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers: Bengaluru Bulls were seemingly wiped out in the first half and it looked like Patna Pirates had succesfully muzzled them in the second but such is the nature of the game, a few good raids and Bengaluru had come within three points. However, that is as close as they could get to winning. Earlier, Dabang Delhi were flattened by Haryana Steelers. Unlike Bengaluru Bulls, they could not threaten any last minute comebacks.

FT Match 82 | 25 Nov Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune Bengaluru Bulls 32 35 Patna Pirates Patna Pirates Won The Match