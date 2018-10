Pro Kabaddi 2018: Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Match List, Ranking, Time Table

Dabang Delhi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: All you need to know about Dabang Delhi this season. (Source: PKL)

Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Dabang Delhi have been perpetual underperformers in Pro Kabaddi. They have never made it to the top four. In fact, their final positions since the first season have been sixth, seventh, eighth (in an eight-team league), seventh and sixth (Zone A) respectively. With the latter of these positions being the bottom of the Zone A table, Delhi have finished wooden spooners twice in the last five seasons. Delhi have decided not to put their trust in big names this season. Iranian star Meraj Sheykh has been retained while Shabbir Bappu and Pawan Kumar have been brought in. Rajesh Narwal, who had missed the entirety of season five due to injury, is the captain.

Chennai Leg

October 9, Tuesday

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

October 11, Thursday

Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sonipat Leg

October 12, Friday

Match 1: Haryana vs Gujarat

Match 2: Patna vs UP

October 13, Saturday

Match 1: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

October 18 Thursday

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi

Pune Leg

October 21 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

Patna

October 28 Sunday (Inter-Zone Week Ends)

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha

October 31 Wednesday

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan

UP leg

November 4 Sunday

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortungiants

November 8 Thursday

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi

Mumbai Leg

November 15 Thursday

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi

Ahmedabad Leg

November 20 Tuesday

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi

Bangalore Leg

November 24 Saturday

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi

November 27 Tuesday

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

Delhi Leg

November 30 Friday

Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

December 1 Saturday

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba

December 4 Tuesday (Inter-Zone Week Begins)

Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans

Hyderabad Leg

December 11 Tuesday

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba

Jaipur Leg*

December 20 Thursday

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi Full Team

Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Viraj Landge, Pawan Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Rajesh Narwal, Shabeer Bapu, Siddharth, Khomsan Thongkham, Anil Kumar, Kamal Kishor Jat, Yogesh Hooda, Joginder Narwal, Satpal Narwal

Retained players – Meraj Sheykh, Tushar Balaram Bhoir, Tapas Pal, Vishal

FKH players – Naveen Kumar

Squad strength: 19

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd