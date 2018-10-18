Pro Kabaddi 2018: Bengaluru Bulls down Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers

Ajay Thakur was once again tried to salvage the match for Thalaivas but couldn’t get enough support.

Bengaluru Bulls earned the bragging rights in the southern derby, outplaying Tamil Thalaivas 44-35 in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 6 here on Wednesday.

Pawan Sehrawat with 16 points and Kashiling Adake (12 points) were the star performers for Bengaluru as they registered their second consecutive win of the tournament.

This was Tamil Thalaivas’ fifth straight defeat and they haven’t won a match since the opening day of the season. Ajay Thakur was once again tried to salvage the match for Thalaivas but couldn’t get enough support.

Adake started the match with a bang as he came up with a super raid in the 2nd minute to give Bengaluru Bulls 4-1 lead. Thakur got his first point of the match in the fourth minute as Tamil Thalaivas trailed 2-4. Adake made another successful raid as Bengaluru Bulls inflicted an all out to lead 9-2.

Tamil Thalaivas were clearly struggling a much fitter outfit in Bengaluru Bulls as they didn’t have answer to their raiding prowess. In the sixth minute, Sehrawat came up with a four-point raid to give Bengaluru Bulls 14-3 lead.

Tamil Thalaivas defence had a half to forget as they scored just two tackle points. At the end of the first half Bengaluru Bulls led 25-14 with Adake scoring 10 points.

Tamil Thalaivas began the second half strongly as they inflicted an all out in the 24th minute to cut the deficit to 21-29. Thalaivas tried hard to make a comeback but Bengaluru Bulls’ defence was on top of their game. With their lead cut to just six points, they made to crucial tackles to lead 33-24 in the 30th minute.

Tamil Thalaivas suffered a big blow in the second half when their skipper Ajay Thakur was stretchered off the mat as he suffered an injury. With less than five minutes left, Bengaluru Bulls had opened an 11-point gap and were on course to a comfortable victory.

Tamil Thalaivas forced a super tackle in the 37th minute, trailing 31-41. Another super tackle was forced by Thalaivas as they trailed 34-43 in the 39th minute. The Thalaivas defence’s poor first half showing was one of the main reason why they suffered another defeat.

Siddharth Desai leads U-Mumba to 42-32 win over Haryana Steelers

U Mumba kept their unbeaten streak this season as they beat Haryana Steelers 42-32. Siddharth Desai scored 14 points for U Mumba to lead them to another victory. Desai also became the fastest player to score 50 points in the history of Pro Kabaddi League. Rohit Baliyan also chipped in with seven points for U Mumba. Monu Goyat finally found some form for Haryana Steelers and got a super 10 but it was a little too late. This was Haryana Steelers’ fourth consecutive defeat of the season.

U Mumba are now top of the table in Zone A whereas Haryana Steelers remain in the fifth spot

This was a match where Haryana Steelers desperately needed a win and they started on a bright note. Monu Goyat looked in good touch as he got a couple of raid points to keep Haryana Steelers neck-to-neck with U Mumba. For the first 15 minutes of the match, Haryana Steelers were in contention to break their losing streak.

In the 16th minute, Siddharth Desai came up with a brilliant super raid and got 6 points (4 touch + 2 for all out) as U Mumba led 19-13. Desai was in outstanding raiding form for U Mumba and got a super 10 in the first half itself. At the end of the first half, U Mumba led 24-13. Haryana’s defence struggled to get going in the first half and scored just one tackle point.

Haryana’s defence woke up in the second half as they scored three tackle points in five minutes and reduced U Mumba to just three men. After 26 minutes, U Mumba led 25-18 and were still in control of the match.

U Mumba forced a super tackle in the 29th minute to lead 28-19. Haryana Steelers responded with a couple of super tackles of their own to cut down the lead.

With less than five minutes to go, U Mumba led 33-27 when Siddharth Desai came up with a two-point raid to kill all hopes of Haryana’s comeback. U Mumba inflicted another all out in the 39th minute to extend their lead to 40-29. MonuGoyat came up with a super raid in the dying seconds of the match as they reduced the deficit to nine points.

In tomorrow’s matches, Haryana Steelers will take on Dabang Delhi KC whereas Gujarat Fortunegiants will face PuneriPaltan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App