Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Score Streaming Online: Haryana Steelers will look to get the season back on track when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Tuesday. Having lost two and won one of their three matches so far in their home leg, Haryana Steelers will be eager return to winning ways. Jaipur Pink Panthers, having played one game so far this campaign against U Mumba, are coming off a four-day break and will be fresh for their match against Haryana Steelers.
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Live Score Streaming Online: Bengal Warriors kicked off their campaign with a victory over Tamil Thalaivas in the Chennai leg. Maninder Singh, as their star raider, led from the front with nine raid points and was ably supported by Mahesh Goud and Rakesh Narwal, who combined to add eight raid points between them. The big names in the Bengal Warriors defence showed their class as Ran Singh and captain PO Surjeet Singh managed six points between them. Raider Jang Kun Lee and all-rounder Shrikant Tewthia stepped in with a couple of points each as well.
Maninder wins 11 points as Bengal Warriors defeat Telugu Titans 30-25. It was a thrilling encounter in Sonepat with both sides giving their best performance to snatch lead from each other.
Next up: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Maninder Singh is going all guns blazing as he registers a Super 10. Bengal Warriors have a two point lead and the match could go to anyone right now.
Mahesh gets thrown off the mat in his do-or-die raid. Bengal leading 23-20
Warriors closing in on the lead as Maninder takes two valuable points and inflicts an all out on the Titans. Four points to the Warriors.
After four empty raids in the second half, Bengal Warriors win a point before Manjeet in the do-or-die raid does well to give Titans 1-0 lead.
Kolkata lead by three points at half-time in a thrilling match. What has worked for Hyderabad is their strong defence.
Telugu Titans receive one point after they go for review when Nilesh Salunke could not finish his raid. Hyderabad team now leads by three points with two minutes remaining for half-time. This is after the Bengal Warriors receive Green card.
Telugu Titans snatch the lead from Bengal Warriors, who trail by two points after Mahesh Goud succumbs to the Titans.
It was a do-or-die for Telugu Titans but a brilliant defence by Bengal ensures they do not return with a point. Bengal lead 9-8.
It has been a neck-to-neck match so far. Nilesh Salunke starts for Hyderabad, wins them a point which is followed by another by Rahul Chaudhari. The match is now tied at 6-6.
Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans underway in Sonepat. Maninder starts proceddings for the Warriors. He returns with an empty raid.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi matches on Tuesday, October 16. Bengal Warriors face Telugu Titans in the first match which will be followed by hosts Haryana Steelers taking on Jaipur Pink Panthers. Follow live score and updates here.