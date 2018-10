Pro Kabaddi 2018: Bengal Warriors Kabaddi Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Match List, Ranking, Time Table

Bengal Warriors Team Players List, Squad, Schedule: All you need to know about Bengal Warriors this season. (Source: PKL)

Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi 2018 Team Players List, Squad, Schedule, Ranking: Still in the hunt for their first PKL title, Bengal Warriors have kept their faith in the old contingent. The side will once again be managed by head coach Jagdish Kumble, who has been assigned the task of leading this team into the final stage of the competition. Skipper Surjeet Singh and star raider Maninder Singh have been retained, while Jang Kun Lee and Ran Singh were brought back using the Final Bid Match card. Here is the full schedule of Bengal Warriors-

Chennai Leg

October 11, Thursday

Match 2: Chennai vs Kolkata

Sonipat Leg

October 16 Tuesday

Match 1: Kolkata vs Hyderabad

Pune Leg

October 20 Saturday

Match 1: UP vs Kolkata

Patna

October 27 Saturday

Match 1: Jaipur vs Kolkata

November 1 Thursday

Match 1: Patna vs Kolkata

UP leg

November 4 Sunday

Match 2: UP vs Kolkata

Mumbai Leg

November 9 Friday

Match 2: Kolkata vs Hyderabad

November 10 Saturday

Match 1: Patna vs Kolkata

Ahmedabad Leg

November 16 Friday

Match 1: Gujarat vs Kolkata

November 17 Saturday

Match 1: Pune vs Kolkata

Bangalore Leg

November 23 Friday

Match 1: Bangalore vs Kolkata

November 29 Thursday

Match 2: Bangalore vs Kolkata

Delhi Leg

December 5 Wednesday

Match 1: Haryana vs Kolkata

Hyderabad Leg

December 8 Saturday

Match 1: Mumbai vs Kolkata

Jaipur Leg*

December 14 Friday

Match 2: Kolkata vs Chennai

Kolkata Leg

December 22 Saturday

Match 2: Kolkata vs Patna

December 23 Sunday

Match 2: Kolkata vs Chennai

December 25 Tuesday

Match 2: Kolkata vs Hyderabad

December 26 Wednesday

Match 2: Kolkata vs Bangalore

December 27 Thursday

Match 2: Kolkata vs UP

Bengal Warriors Full Team

Ran Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Ziaur Rahman, Shrikant Tewthia, Mahesh Goud, Vijin Thangadurai, Bhupender Singh, Vittal Meti, Amit Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Amit Nagar, Ashish Chhokar, Manoj Dhull

Retained players – Surjeet Singh, Maninder Singh, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Amaresh Mondal

FKH players – Mithin Kumar

Squad strength: 18

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd