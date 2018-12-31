Pro Kabaddi 2018 Qualifier 1, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score, Streaming: Gujarat and Bengaluru battle for a spot in the finals

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Playoffs, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score Streaming Online: The Pro Kabaddi League 2018 is heading to a close. In tonight’s match Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the Qualifier 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi. Whoever wins this contest will book a spot in the final while the loser will get a second chance in the Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator 3 which will be played between Dabang Delhi KC and UP Yoddha in the second game on Monday.
Both Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls finished as the top-ranked sides in zonal matches. So it is difficult to choose a winner. Who will tonight? Catch live score and updates of Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls.
Qualifier 1 | 31 Dec
Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi
Touch paint
Prapanjan with a touch point and Bengaluru are reduced to 3 players. GUJ 13-11 BEN
Two point raid
A two-point raid from Sachin Tanwar at the start. He is able to move past Ajay and good way to set things off. GUJ 2-1 BEN
KICK OFF!
Pre-match rituals and national anthems are done with. Time to get set with live action. Gujarat win toss and choose the court. Bengaluru Bulls will raid first.
Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7
Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Gulia, K Prapanjan, Sachin Tanwar, Ruturaj Koravi, Sachin Vittala
Bengaluru Bulls starting 7
Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Kashiling Adake, Amit Sheoran, Mahender Singh, Ajay, Ankit
Pro Kabaddi LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi Playoffs matches on Sunday. First, Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Bengaluru Bulls after which Dabang Delhi clash with UP Yoddha in Eliminator 3. Stay tuned for live updates.