Toggle Menu
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Qualifier 1, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score, Streaming: Gujarat and Bengaluru battle for a spot in the finalshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/pro-kabaddi-league/playoffs-qualifier-live-score-streaming-gujarat-fortunegiants-vs-bengaluru-bulls-up-yoddha-vs-dabang-delhi-eliminator-5516118/

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Qualifier 1, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score, Streaming: Gujarat and Bengaluru battle for a spot in the finals

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Live Score Streaming Online, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Match Score Streaming Online: Both Gujarat and Bengaluru finished as the top-ranked sides in zonal matches.

Pro Kabaddi Live, Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score Streaming Online: Gujarat battle Bengaluru in playoffs. (Source: Express Photo)

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Playoffs, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score Streaming Online: The Pro Kabaddi League 2018 is heading to a close. In tonight’s match Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the Qualifier 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi. Whoever wins this contest will book a spot in the final while the loser will get a second chance in the Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator 3 which will be played between Dabang Delhi KC and UP Yoddha in the second game on Monday.

Both Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls finished as the top-ranked sides in zonal matches. So it is difficult to choose a winner. Who will tonight? Catch live score and updates of Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls.

VS

Qualifier 1 | 31 Dec

Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Gujarat Fortunegiants

17
16
Gujarat Fortunegiants

Bengaluru Bulls

2nd Half

Live Blog

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Playoffs, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls: Catch Live Score and Updates

Touch paint

Prapanjan with a touch point and Bengaluru are reduced to 3 players. GUJ 13-11 BEN

Two point raid

A two-point raid from Sachin Tanwar at the start. He is able to move past Ajay and good way to set things off. GUJ 2-1 BEN

KICK OFF!

Pre-match rituals and national anthems are done with. Time to get set with live action. Gujarat win toss and choose the court. Bengaluru Bulls will raid first.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7

Sunil Kumar (c), Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Gulia, K Prapanjan, Sachin Tanwar, Ruturaj Koravi, Sachin Vittala

Bengaluru Bulls starting 7

Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Kashiling Adake, Amit Sheoran, Mahender Singh, Ajay, Ankit

Pro Kabaddi LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi Playoffs matches on Sunday. First, Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Bengaluru Bulls after which Dabang Delhi clash with UP Yoddha in Eliminator 3. Stay tuned for live updates.

Probable playing 7

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar (c), Sachin, K.Prapanjan, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin Vittala

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Kashiling Adake, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, and Raju Lal Choudhary

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android