Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Playoffs Live Score Streaming: U Mumba 22-27 UP Yoddha in second half of Eliminator 1

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: The league stages of VIVO Pro Kabaddi have finally come to a close. On Sunday, the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi will host the first match of the Playoffs as U.P. Yoddha take on U Mumba in Eliminator 1. Both teams took contrasting routes to the Playoffs with U Mumba being the first team to qualify from Zone A while U.P. Yoddha went on a six-match unbeaten run in their last six games to seal the third Playoffs spot from Zone B in the final league stage fixture of the campaign.

The second Eliminator is between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors. You can follow live score and updates of Pro Kabaddi 2018 playoffs here.

FT Eliminator 1 | 30 Dec Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi U Mumba 29 34 U.P. Yoddha U.P. Yoddha Won The Match