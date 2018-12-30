Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, Playoffs Live Score Streaming: U Mumba 22-27 UP Yoddha in second half of Eliminator 1

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Live Score, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Live Score Streaming Online: The league stages of VIVO Pro Kabaddi have finally come to a close. On Sunday, the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi will host the first match of the Playoffs as U.P. Yoddha take on U Mumba in Eliminator 1. Both teams took contrasting routes to the Playoffs with U Mumba being the first team to qualify from Zone A while U.P. Yoddha went on a six-match unbeaten run in their last six games to seal the third Playoffs spot from Zone B in the final league stage fixture of the campaign.
The second Eliminator is between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors. You can follow live score and updates of Pro Kabaddi 2018 playoffs here.
Eliminator 1 | 30 Dec
Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi
UP Yoddha WIN
It's the end of the road for U Mumba, who lose the Eliminator 1 against UP Yoddha 29-34. UP Yoddha are now a step closer to the the final.
Nitesh fails to get ankle hold
Nitesh Kumar fails to get an ankle hold for the first time in the match. U Mumba look desperate now.
Not Siddharth's day
Siddharth has been tackled a total number of four times today. With that, UP Yoddha have stretched their lead to seven points.
High 5
Nitesh Kumar gets his High 5 as he prevents Darshan Kadian from jumping over the chain.
Second half
The second half of the Playoff between U Mumba and UP Yoddha is underway.
Half time
UP Yoddha go into the half-time leading U Mumba by three points. U Mumba do well to cover up the gap but need to bring out a better performance in the second half.
U Mumba in trouble
Five minutes left in the first half of the playoffs to get over. U Mumba are in trouble as they trail by five points.
All out
That's a very good lead at the start of the match for UP Yoddha as they inflict all out on U Mumba by tackling Vinod Kumar to the ground , taking a lead by five points,
Thrilling start
A thrilliant start to the Playoffs as U Mumba and UP Yoddha kickoff proceedings by a point each. Consistent points holds both sides at 5-5 at the start of the game.
U Mumba Playing VII
First match underway
U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in Eliminator 1 kickstarts at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi
UP Yoddha Playing VII
Pro Kabaddi LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi Playoffs matches on Sunday. First, U Mumba take on UP Yoddha in Eliminator 1 before Dabang Delhi clash with Bengal Warriors in Eliminator 2. Stay tuned for live updates.