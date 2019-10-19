Pro Kabaddi Final 2019 Live Streaming, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors: When and where to watch PKL Final?

Pro Kabaddi Final 2019, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Live Score Streaming: Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, both featuring in their first-ever Pro Kabaddi final, will go toe-to-toe at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday for the Season 7 title.

Vying for their maiden title, both the teams would look to attempt early showings of dominance, especially Dabang Delhi, who did it ever-so well against Bengaluru Bulls in their semi-final. While they defeated the reigning champions by 44-38, Bengal Warriors beat U Mumba by 37-35 in the second semi-final. Interestingly, Bengal Warriors are undefeated against Dabang Delhi this season, tying 30-30 in the first leg before defeating the team from the capital 42-33 in the second leg at Panchkula.

When is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will take place on October 19, 2019.

Where is the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will begin at 7.30 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors?

The live streaming of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch live commentary, scores, and updates on indianexpress.com.