PKL All Star: World 7 edge out Indian 7

The Pro Kabaddi League All-Star match saw World 7 edge out Indian 7 by a point, 33-32.

The exhibition match was played in Hyderabad before the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League begins July 20.

For the World 7, it was ‘Sultan’ Fazel Atrachali and South Korean raider Jang Kun Lee who set the tone.

For Indian 7, ‘Hi Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat was the star of the show and proved he is one of the most exciting players in the world as he added another Super 10 to his name.

As the second half started, a different World 7 came to the mat, displaying some good defensive and offensive performances by Fazal Atrachali and PKL debutant Nabibaksh.

‘Iceman’ Ajay Thakur made sure the World 7’s score didn’t sneak too close to their score with consistent raid points.

Jang Kun Lee got the danger man, Ajay Thakur, and Girish Ernak in the 25th minute Do-Or-Die raid for World 7 as they shifted the score to 23-19.

Pawan Sehrawat got a Super 10 in the 31st minute when he slipped out of the hold of the Abozar Mighani.

Ravinder Pahal made a Super Tackle on Mohammad Nabibaksh with a waist hold in the 37th minute to take the score to 29-26.

The last 3 minutes was when the game took a turn.

The 39th minute All Out by Mohammad Nabibaksh saw him get Girish Ernak and Nitesh Kumar out and also take the lead in the dying moments of the match to make it 30-32.

The match ended with World 7 winning against Indian 7 by 32-33.