Pro Kabaddi 2019 Eliminator 1, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score: UP 24-20 Bengaluru

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Eliminator 1 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score Online: UP Yoddha will hold the psychological edge after beating Bengaluru Bulls last Friday. Reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls will battle U.P. Yoddha in Eliminator 1 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 playoffs at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday.
In their two meetings this season, UP Yoddha emerged victorious on both occasions, winning 35-33 the first time before beating the defending champions 45-33 in the final game of the league stage. Scroll below for more live updates-
VS
Eliminator 1 | 14 Oct
EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
U.P. Yoddha
23
20
Bengaluru Bulls
2nd HalfView Scorecard
Second half Begins
And UP Yoddha are in trouble as two of the defenders and Pawan Sehrawat go out of the end line; 21-19. Meanwhile, Rohit Kumar makes an empty raid.
SUBSTITUTION - Vijay Kumar in, Sumit Singh out.
HALF TIME : UP YODDHA 20 - 17 BENGALURU BULLS
FIRST HALF TOP PERFORMERS-
1. Pawan Sehrawat - 8 Pts
2. Shrikant Jadhav - 6 Pts
3. Surender Gill - 3 Pts
UP soar ahead
SUPER TACKLE! Nitesh Kumar and Narender join forces to floor Pawan Sehrawat! 2 points to UP Yoddha. 19-10
SUPER RAID
Pawan Sehrawat scores a bonus and three touch points; 15-9. Sehrawat's 4-point raid has brought Bengaluru into the game! He gets a bonus and then sends Sumit, Amit, Ashu Singh back to the bench.
Double Change
SUBSTITUTION - Vijay Kumar in, Sumit Singh out
SUBSTITUTION - Rohit Kumar in, Mohit Sehrawat out
ALL OUT!
Amit Sheoran scores a bonus but gets tackled by Sumit. Bengaluru Bulls ALL OUT; 11-4. Sheoran has now bagged 50 total points in this season of the PKL. Entertaining start to this contest.
TEAM NEWS:
The big news coming in is that despite being available, Rohit Kumar is not a part of the starting seven. However, he is in the 12-man squad though. Bengaluru Bulls Win The Toss & Select The Choice Of Court. Meanwhile, we are going live in 3-2-1 ! Go! Live Action begins.
STARTING SEVENS -
UP YODDHA - Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Amit, Sumit
BENGALURU BULLS - Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran, Ankit
Building up
We are minutes away from the kickoff.
STAT ATTACK
Bengaluru Bulls' Pawan Sehrawat broke Patna Pirates raider Pardeep Narwal's record for most points in a single Pro Kabaddi game - 39 vs Haryana Steelers (October 6). He also completed a record 38 raids in that game.
Pawan also became just the second player after Pardeep to claim over 300 points in a single Pro Kabaddi season. Pardeep, on the other hand, has done it twice (seasons 5 and 7).
Head to Head
In their two meetings this season, U.P. Yoddha emerged victorious on both occasions, winning 35-33 the first time before beating the defending champions 45-33 in the final game of the league stage.
League stage record
U.P. Yoddha- (W-L-T): 13-7-2
Bengaluru Bulls- League stage record (W-L-T) – 11-10-1
Hello and Welcome
UP Yoddha will hold the psychological edge after beating Bengaluru Bulls last Friday. Reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls will battle U.P. Yoddha in Eliminator 1 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 playoffs at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday. Stay tuned for all the live updates as we build up towards an exciting contest.