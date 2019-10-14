Pro Kabaddi 2019 Eliminator 1, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score: UP 24-20 Bengaluru

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Playoffs Eliminator 1 Live Score, UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Score Online: UP Yoddha will hold the psychological edge after beating Bengaluru Bulls last Friday. Reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls will battle U.P. Yoddha in Eliminator 1 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 7 playoffs at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Monday.

In their two meetings this season, UP Yoddha emerged victorious on both occasions, winning 35-33 the first time before beating the defending champions 45-33 in the final game of the league stage. Scroll below for more live updates-