Pro Kabaddi Live Updates: In the first match of the day, U Mumba will clash against Haryana Steelers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Fazel Atrachali’s U Mumba will be eager to register consecutive wins for the first time in this season when they go up against Haryana Steelers. The one-time champions defeated Patna Pirates in their last game, while Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Telugu Titans.