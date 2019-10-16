Pro Kabaddi 2019 Semi-Final, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Live Score

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Semi-Final Live Score Streaming, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Live Score: Reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabang Delhi fight for a spot in the final on Wednesday. The reigning champions fought a mighty battle against a spirited UP Yoddha team and prevailed by a scoreline of 48-45 in Eliminator 1 to make it to the Semi-finals. All eyes will be on Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar, the top two raiders of the two semifinalists.

U Mumba face Bengal Warriors in the second semifinal, also on Wednesday at the same venue. U Mumba are on a five-match unbeaten streak but will face a confident Bengal Warriors, who are well-rested after their final league stage match. U Mumba will have the momentum on their side after beating Haryana Steelers convincingly in Eliminator 2.