Pro Kabaddi 2019 Semi-Final, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Live Score

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Semi-Final Live Score Streaming, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Live Score: Reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls take on Dabang Delhi fight for a spot in the final on Wednesday. The reigning champions fought a mighty battle against a spirited UP Yoddha team and prevailed by a scoreline of 48-45 in Eliminator 1 to make it to the Semi-finals. All eyes will be on Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar, the top two raiders of the two semifinalists.
U Mumba face Bengal Warriors in the second semifinal, also on Wednesday at the same venue. U Mumba are on a five-match unbeaten streak but will face a confident Bengal Warriors, who are well-rested after their final league stage match. U Mumba will have the momentum on their side after beating Haryana Steelers convincingly in Eliminator 2.
Semi-Final 1 | 16 Oct
EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the two semifinals of the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League. First up, is the clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi, which will be followed by Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba. Stay tuned!