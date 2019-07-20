PKL 2019: A quick recap of Pro Kabaddi League rules

Kabaddi has reinvented itself over the last six seasons of Pro Kabaddi League in India and with every passing season, the craze for India’s very own game has increased manifold. So with Season 7 all set to kick-off from July 20, it’s a great time to refresh our minds with the rules and also to what makes this sport so very unique. Here’s a quick look at the PKL rules.

Team

Advertising

Each team must have a minimum of 10 players and a maximum of 12 in its match-day playing squad. 7 players shall take the ground at a time and the remaining 3 to 5 players shall be substitutes. Each team is mandatorily required to have one overseas player in their match-day playing squad. Even, in the case of a team fielding 10 players as their match-day playing squad, a minimum of one overseas player must be part of the match-day playing squad.

Duration of the match

The duration of the match shall be a minimum of 40 minutes divided equally into two halves of 20 minutes each along with 5 minutes interval between halves. The teams will change sides after the interval. The number of players for each team at the start of the second half shall remain the same as it was at the end of the first half. The last raid of each half of the match shall be allowed to be completed even after completion of the scheduled time as mentioned above.

System of scoring

Advertising

Each team shall score one point for every opponent out or put out. The side, which scores an ALL-OUT, shall score two extra points. The out and revival rule will be applicable. Each team shall score one point for every bonus point awarded. If the raider is caught when there are only 3 defenders or less, the defending team gets an additional bonus point. The total points awarded in such an instance are 2.

Time Out

Each Team shall be allowed to take One “Time Out” of 90 Seconds each per match. Such time out shall be called for by the Captain, Coach or any playing member of the team with the permission of the referee. During the time out, the Match clock will be paused and will restart on the commencement of the next raid which has to start on the blow of the whistle by the referee/umpire.

Official Time out can be called for by the Referee or Umpire in the event of any injury to a player, interruption by outsiders, re-lining of the ground, or any such unforeseen circumstances. Match clock will be paused and will restart on the commencement of the next raid which has to start on the blow of the whistle by the referee or umpire.

Substitution

Each team is allowed a maximum number of 5 substitutions per match with the permission of the referee. Substituted players can be re-substituted by utilizing one of the remaining substitute chances out of the total 5 number of substitutions allowed in a match. If any player is suspended or disqualified from the match, no substitution is allowed for that particular player. The team will play with less number of players. Substitution is not allowed for players who are out.

Match clock will be officially stopped for this duration, which should not exceed 10 seconds. The exchange must take place just after a raider returns to his court, or during any other stoppage in play. All substitutions to be recorded by the official scorers and informed to the commentators. In case a team has utilized all its 5 substitutes, and in the immediate raid after the final substitution, one of its players suffers an injury, in such an instance referee may choose to allow a substitute. However, the injured player will not be allowed to return and play in the remainder of the match.

Bonus Point

One point shall be awarded to the raider when he crosses the bonus line. If the raider after crossing the bonus line is caught, the opponent team will also be awarded one point. The Bonus line will be applicable when there are minimum 6 defenders on the court; the Referee/Umpire shall award the bonus point after completion of such raid by showing thumb upwards towards the side which scores. If the raider while crossing the bonus line is caught then a point will be awarded to the defending team & No Bonus point shall be given. If the raider after crossing the bonus line puts out one or more defenders, he will get the number of points scored in addition to the bonus point for crossing the bonus line.

The raider has to cross the bonus line to score the bonus point before touching the defenders or before he is caught by the defenders. The raider will not be awarded a bonus point if he crosses the bonus line after a touch or struggle. There shall be no revival of player for a bonus point. If player/players are suspended temporarily or disqualified from the match, then the team will play with less number of players. Such players will be counted to an award Bonus point.

Result

The team, which scores the highest number of points at the end of the match, shall be declared the winner.

Tie in Knock Out / Playoff Matches

Extra time of 7 minutes will be awarded to decide the result of the match The extra time of 7 minutes will be divided into 2 halves of 3 minutes each and a break of 1 minute in between the halves. The court and raid positions shall be the same as they were at the beginning of the match Regular rules of play shall be followed If at the end of extra 7 minutes, the game is still tied, Golden Raid rule will apply.

Golden Raid

The referee/umpire will conduct a fresh toss. The team that wins the toss shall have the chance to raid i.e. “GOLDEN RAID” Both the teams should field 7 Players in the Half The baulk line shall be treated as Baulk Line Cum Bonus Line and all the Bonus point rules shall be followed. If the raider succeeds in crossing the baulk line cum bonus line he will get one point. After crossing the Baulk line cum Bonus line, if the raider puts out one or more defenders, he will get the number of points scored in addition to the one point scored by crossing the baulk line cum bonus line. No Bonus will be awarded if raider crosses the Bonus cum Baulk line aftertouch or struggle.

If there is a tie after the first Golden Raid, then the opponent team will get a chance for the Golden Raid. The team which scores the leading point in the Golden Raid shall be declared the winner of the match. If the game is still tied after both teams have been given a chance of Golden Raid, the winner will then be decided by a toss

League System

The ranking of teams in the league stages will be determined as follows:

Advertising