PKL playoffs, final to be held in Ahmedabad

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 playoffs and finals of the seventh season will be played in Ahmedabad on October 19.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 playoffs and finals of the seventh season will be played in Ahmedabad on October 19.

In a statement released by the organisers, it was revealed that Ahmedabad will be the host for the business end of the tournament, scheduled to take place between 14th October and 19th October 2019.

The play-offs, including two eliminators, semifinals will be played apart from the final.

The eliminators will tale place on October 14, while the semi-finals will be played on October 16.

Currently, out of the 12 teams, Dabang Delhi KC are the table toppers with 59 points, while Bengal Warriors are on the second spot.

Schedule:

October 14: Eliminator 1: League Rank 3 vs League Rank 6

Eliminator 2: League Rank 4 vs League Rank 5 October 16: Semi Final 1: League Rank 1 vs Winner – Eliminator 1

Semi Final 2: League Rank 2 vs Winner – Eliminator 2

October 19: Final: Winner – Semi Final 1 vs Winner – Semi Final 2.

